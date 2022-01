David Ortiz will be the newest member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame after he was voted in Tuesday, the Hall announced. The induction ceremony will be held on July 24. Ortiz, 46, made his MLB debut in 1997 with the Minnesota Twins and played six seasons with the team before he was released in December 2002. He joined the Boston Red Sox on a cheap free agency deal and quickly became a star with his new team.

MLB ・ 7 MINUTES AGO