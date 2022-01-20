New ISHC CEO; more personnel moves

Aimbridge Hospitality has an optimistic outlook for the recovery in 2022. The company enters the year with an advantage of scale that solidifies Aimbridge as a global leader, with a premium portfolio and robust pipeline across all of its eight verticals inclusive of nearly 50 new-build or renovated hotels anticipated to open in eight countries and territories, it reports. Highlights of properties joining Aimbridge this year include in the U.S., the luxury La Salle Chicago, Autograph Collection (pictured above); The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa in Destin, FL; The Saint Hotel Charleston, SC and the Marriott Knoxville Downtown. In Mexico, the company added the JW Marriott Guadalajara, Aloft Guadalajara Punto Sur and Aloft Playa del Carmen; and added a property in Brussels, Belgium; four properties in the U.K.; a Luxury Collection hotel in Moscow; and the Frenchman’s Reef in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO