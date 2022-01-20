ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

By Robert Preidt
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and...

www.doniphanherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Fourth Booster Shot Provides Limited Protection Against Omicron, Finds Preliminary Study in Israel

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been spreading like wildfire across the globe since December. The rapid rise in the new COVID-19 cases caught many countries by surprise and resulted in extending the pandemic-related restrictions. Omicron’s transmissibility, severity, and ability to dodge vaccine-induced protection has been under intense scrutiny for nearly two months now. And we are finally getting some concrete answers.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Gandhi
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Resistant to Monoclonal Antibodies – But Neutralized by Vaccine Booster

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE
pharmatimes.com

New study finds AstraZeneca booster generates higher antibodies against Omicron

AstraZeneca (AZ) has reported preliminary data from a trial it conducted on its COVID-19 booster shot, Vaxzevria. The results from the trial immunogenicity and safety trial, D7220C00001, reveal that the vaccine generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron variant as well as others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma, according to Reuters.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Study Group#Covid#Healthday News#British#Astrazeneca#Uclh#Legacy
doniphanherald.com

BNT162b2 Vaccine Effective Against Severe COVID-19 in Adolescents

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine are highly effective against COVID-19-related hospitalization and critical disease in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Samantha M. Olson, M.P.H., from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Adagio soars 25% as studies suggest ADG20 neutralization activity against Omicron

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) said three separate publications that show that its lead monoclonal antibody (mAb) ADG20 has neutralization activity against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of SARS-CoV-2, and outlined initiatives to address current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. The company is evaluating ADG20 in its global Phase 2/3 trials for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
doniphanherald.com

Fourth Vaccine Dose May Up COVID-19 Immunity in Kidney Transplant Recipients

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A fourth dose of an mRNA-based anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine may increase antispike immunoglobulin (Ig)G titers in kidney transplant recipients, according to a research letter published online Jan. 11 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Sophie Caillard, M.D., Ph.D.,...
SCIENCE
doniphanherald.com

Three New Studies Confirm Power of Booster Shots Against Omicron

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Booster shots are keeping the Omicron variant from landing millions of Americans in hospitals, emergency rooms and urgent care clinics across the country, three new government studies show. In one study, published Friday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Small South African study finds mRNA COVID boosters don't prevent Omicron infections

A study from South Africa of seven participants found that mRNA COVID-19 boosters failed to prevent infections from the Omicron variant. Results, published in The Lancet, were based on a group of seven German visitors to the country who experienced Omicron breakthrough infections. Five were women and two were men. All were between the ages of 25 and 39 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Henry County Daily Herald

Boosters provide the best protection against Omicron variant, CDC studies show, raising new questions about what it means to be fully vaccinated

Three large new studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlight the importance of getting a booster shot to provide the best protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant. This is the first real-life data to examine the effect of boosters against Omicron, which now accounts for more...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy