Long Island Couple Charged With Harassment, Lose Jobs After LIRR Incident

The couple on the LIRR train. Photo Credit: Osman Canales/Twitter

A Long Island man and woman have been charged after allegedly racially harassing a family on a Long Island Railroad train at Penn Station.

Suffolk County residents Justin Likerman, age 37, of Ronkonkoma, and Kristin Digesaro, age 39, of Huntington, were arrested in connection with an incident that took place on Monday, Jan. 10, said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The charges of aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, come after a video surfaced on Twitter showing Likerman screaming racially-charged statements at the family and saying his country was not going to be taken over by foreigners and "he was going to get arrested tonight."

Likerman and Digesaro turned themselves in to MTA police at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the MTA said.

After the video surfaced on Facebook and Twitter, the couple were let go from their jobs at Empire Toyota of Huntington.

The company said on Facebook: "Empire Toyota ownership and management were outraged by the event involving two of its employees this past Monday night on the Long Island Rail Road," the Huntington Station dealership wrote on Facebook on Thursday, Jan. 13. "The two employees were suspended when we first heard about this incident, and, as our investigation just concluded, they have been terminated."

The MTA said the charges are in collaboration with Manhattan District Attorney's office and the Hate Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

