Activation of the anterior cingulate cortex ameliorates anxiety in a preclinical model of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

By Hye M. Hwang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are suffered from a wide range of interlinked cognitive and psychological problems. However, few therapeutic options are available for those patients due to limited dissection of its underlying etiology. Here we found that prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) increases anxiety in mice due to a...

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
Common and specific large-scale brain changes in major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and chronic pain: a transdiagnostic multimodal meta-analysis of structural and functional MRI studies

Major depressive disorder (MDD), anxiety disorders (ANX), and chronic pain (CP) are closely-related disorders with both high degrees of comorbidity among them and shared risk factors. Considering this multi-level overlap, but also the distinct phenotypes of the disorders, we hypothesized both common and disorder-specific changes of large-scale brain systems, which mediate neural mechanisms and impaired behavioral traits, in MDD, ANX, and CP. To identify such common and disorder-specific brain changes, we conducted a transdiagnostic, multimodal meta-analysis of structural and functional MRI-studies investigating changes of gray matter volume (GMV) and intrinsic functional connectivity (iFC) of large-scale intrinsic brain networks across MDD, ANX, and CP. The study was preregistered at PROSPERO (CRD42019119709). 320 studies comprising 10,931 patients and 11,135 healthy controls were included. Across disorders, common changes focused on GMV-decrease in insular and medial-prefrontal cortices, located mainly within the so-called default-mode and salience networks. Disorder-specific changes comprised hyperconnectivity between default-mode and frontoparietal networks and hypoconnectivity between limbic and salience networks in MDD; limbic network hyperconnectivity and GMV-decrease in insular and medial-temporal cortices in ANX; and hypoconnectivity between salience and default-mode networks and GMV-increase in medial temporal lobes in CP. Common changes suggested a neural correlate for comorbidity and possibly shared neuro-behavioral chronification mechanisms. Disorder-specific changes might underlie distinct phenotypes and possibly additional disorder-specific mechanisms.
Glycyrrhizic acid ameliorates submandibular gland oxidative stress, autophagy and vascular dysfunction in rat model of type 1 diabetes

The burden of diabetes mellitus (DM) and associated complications is increasing worldwide, affecting many organ functionalities including submandibular glands (SMG). The present study aims to investigate the potential ameliorative effect of glycyrrhizic acid (GA) on diabetes-induced SMG damage. Experimental evaluation of GA treatment was conducted on a rat model of type I diabetes. Animals were assigned to three groups; control, diabetic and GA treated diabetic groups. After 8Â weeks, the SMG was processed for assessment of oxidative stress markers, autophagy related proteins; LC3, Beclin-1 and P62, vascular regulator ET-1, aquaporins (AQPs 1.4 and 5), SIRT1 protein expressions in addition to LC3 and AQP5 mRNA expressions. Also, parenchymal structures of the SMG were examined. GA alleviated the diabetes-induced SMG damage via restoring the SMG levels of oxidative stress markers and ET-1 almost near to the normal levels most probably via regulation of SIRT1, AQPs and accordingly LC-3, P62 and Beclin-1levels. GA could be a promising candidate for the treatment of diabetes-induced SMG damage via regulating oxidative stress, autophagy and angiogenesis.
OCT4-induced oligodendrocyte progenitor cells promote remyelination and ameliorate disease

The generation of human oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) may be therapeutically valuable for human demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Here, we report the direct reprogramming of human somatic cells into expandable induced OPCs (iOPCs) using a combination of OCT4 and a small molecule cocktail. This method enables generation of A2B5+ (an early marker for OPCs) iOPCs within 2 weeks retaining the ability to differentiate into MBP-positive mature oligodendrocytes. RNA-seq analysis revealed that the transcriptome of O4+ iOPCs was similar to that of O4+ OPCs and ChIP-seq analysis revealed that putative OCT4-binding regions were detected in the regulatory elements of CNS development-related genes. Notably, engrafted iOPCs remyelinated the brains of adult shiverer mice and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mice with MOG-induced 14 weeks after transplantation. In conclusion, our study may contribute to the development of therapeutic approaches for neurological disorders, as well as facilitate the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying glial development.
LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
Structural and functional deficits and couplings in the cortico-striato-thalamo-cerebellar circuitry in social anxiety disorder

Although functional and structural abnormalities in brain regions involved in the neurobiology of fear and anxiety have been observed in patients with social anxiety disorder (SAD), the findings have been heterogeneous due to small sample sizes, demographic confounders, and methodological differences. Besides, multimodal neuroimaging studies on structural-functional deficits and couplings are rather scarce. Herein, we aimed to explore functional network anomalies in brain regions with structural deficits and the effects of structure-function couplings on the SAD diagnosis. High-resolution structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and resting-state functional MRI images were obtained from 49 non-comorbid patients with SAD and 53 demography-matched healthy controls. Whole-brain voxel-based morphometry analysis was conducted to investigate structural alterations, which were subsequently used as seeds for the resting-state functional connectivity analysis. In addition, correlation and mediation analyses were performed to probe the potential roles of structural-functional deficits in SAD diagnosis. SAD patients had significant gray matter volume reductions in the bilateral putamen, right thalamus, and left parahippocampus. Besides, patients with SAD demonstrated widespread resting-state dysconnectivity in cortico-striato-thalamo-cerebellar circuitry. Moreover, dysconnectivity of the putamen with the cerebellum and the right thalamus with the middle temporal gyrus/supplementary motor area partially mediated the effects of putamen/thalamus atrophy on the SAD diagnosis. Our findings provide preliminary evidence for the involvement of structural and functional deficits in cortico-striato-thalamo-cerebellar circuitry in SAD, and may contribute to clarifying the underlying mechanisms of structure-function couplings for SAD. Therefore, they could offer insights into the neurobiological substrates of SAD.
Normalization of impaired emotion inhibition in bipolar disorder mediated by cholinergic neurotransmission in the cingulate cortex

The muscarinic-cholinergic system is involved in the pathophysiology of bipolar disorder (BD), and contributes to attention and the top-down and bottom-up cognitive and affective mechanisms of emotional processing, functionally altered in BD. Emotion processing can be assessed by the ability to inhibit a response when the content of the image is emotional. Impaired regulatory capacity of cholinergic neurotransmission conferred by reduced M2-autoreceptor availability is hypothesized to play a role in elevated salience of negative emotional distractors in euthymic BD relative to individuals with no history of mood instability. Thirty-three euthymic BD type-I (DSM-V-TR) and 50 psychiatrically-healthy controls underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and an emotion-inhibition paradigm before and after intravenous cholinergic challenge using the acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, physostigmine (1"‰mg), or placebo. Mood, accuracy, and reaction time on either recognizing or inhibiting a response associated with an image involving emotion and regional functional activation were examined for effects of cholinergic challenge physostigmine relative to placebo, prioritizing any interaction with the diagnostic group. Analyses revealed that (1) at baseline, impaired behavioral performance was associated with lower activation in the anterior cingulate cortex in BD relative to controls during emotion processing; (2) physostigmine (vs. placebo) affected behavioral performance during the inhibition of negative emotions, without altering mood, and increased activation in the posterior cingulate cortex in BD (vs. controls); (3) In BD, lower accuracy observed during emotion inhibition of negative emotions was remediated by physostigmine and was associated with cingulate cortex overactivation. Our findings implicate abnormal regulation of cholinergic neurotransmission in the cingulate cortices in BD, which may mediate exaggerated emotional salience processing, a core feature of BD.
Impact of reduced uterine perfusion pressure model of preeclampsia on metabolism of placenta, maternal and fetal hearts

Preeclampsia is a cardiovascular pregnancy complication characterised by new onset hypertension and organ damage or intrauterine growth restriction. It is one of the leading causes of maternal and fetal mortality in pregnancyÂ globally. Short of pre-term delivery of the fetus and placenta, treatment options are limited. Consequently, preeclampsia leads to increased cardiovascular disease risk in both mothers and offspring later in life. Here we aim to examine the impact of the reduced uterine perfusion pressure (RUPP) rat model of preeclampsia on the maternal cardiovascular system, placental and fetal heart metabolism. The surgical RUPP model was induced in pregnant rats by applying silver clips around the aorta and uterine arteries on gestational day 14, resulting in"‰~"‰40% uterine blood flow reduction. The experiment was terminated on gestational day 19 and metabolomic profile of placentae, maternal and fetal hearts analysed using high-resolution 1H NMR spectroscopy. Impairment of uterine perfusion in RUPP rats caused placental and cardiac hypoxia and a series of metabolic adaptations: altered energetics, carbohydrate, lipid and amino acid metabolism of placentae and maternal hearts. Comparatively, the fetal metabolic phenotype was mildly affected. Nevertheless, long-term effects of these changes in both mothers and the offspring should be investigated further in the future.
Epicardial slices: an innovative 3D organotypic model to study epicardial cell physiology and activation

The epicardium constitutes an untapped reservoir for cardiac regeneration. Upon heart injury, the adult epicardium re-activates, leading to epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), migration, and differentiation. While interesting mechanistic and therapeutic findings arose from lower vertebrates and rodent models, the introduction of an experimental system representative of large mammals would undoubtedly facilitate translational advancements. Here, we apply innovative protocols to obtain living 3D organotypic epicardial slices from porcine hearts, encompassing the epicardial/myocardial interface. In culture, our slices preserve the in vivo architecture and functionality, presenting a continuous epicardium overlaying a healthy and connected myocardium. Upon thymosin Î²4 treatment of the slices, the epicardial cells become activated, upregulating epicardial and EMT genes, resulting in epicardial cell mobilization and differentiation into epicardial-derived mesenchymal cells. Our 3D organotypic model enables to investigate the reparative potential of the adult epicardium, offering an advanced tool to explore ex vivo the complex 3D interactions occurring within the native heart environment.
Nuclear factor of activated T cells 4 in the prefrontal cortex is required for prophylactic actions of (R)-ketamine

(R, S)-ketamine has prophylactic antidepressant-like effects in rodents; however, the precise molecular mechanisms underlying its action remain unknown. Using RNA-sequencing analysis, we searched novel molecular target(s) that contribute to the prophylactic effects of (R)-ketamine, a more potent enantiomer of (R, S)-ketamine. Pretreatment with (R)-ketamine (10 mg/kg, 6 days before) significantly ameliorated body weight loss, splenomegaly, and increased immobility time of forced swimming test in lipopolysaccharide (LPS: 1.0 mg/kg)-treated mice. RNA-sequencing analysis of prefrontal cortex (PFC) and subsequent IPA (Ingenuity Pathway Analysis) revealed that the nuclear factor of activated T cells 4 (NFATc4) signaling might contribute to sustained prophylactic effects of (R)-ketamine. Quantitative RT-PCR confirmed that (R)-ketamine significantly attenuated the increased gene expression of NFATc4 signaling (Nfatc4, Cd4, Cd79b, H2-ab1, H2-aa) in the PFC of LPS-treated mice. Furthermore, pretreatment with NFAT inhibitors (i.e., NFAT inhibitor and cyclosporin A) showed prophylactic effects in the LPS-treated mice. Similar to (R)-ketamine, gene knockdown of Nfatc4 gene by bilateral injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV) into the mPFC could elicit prophylactic effects in the LPS-treated mice. In conclusion, our data implicate a novel NFATc4 signaling pathway in the PFC underlying the prophylactic effects of (R)-ketamine for inflammation-related depression.
Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
Free-water diffusion tensor imaging detects occult periependymal abnormality in the AQP4-IgG-seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

To compare free-water corrected diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) measures in the normal-appearing periependymal area between AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD and multiple sclerosis (MS) to investigate occult pathophysiology. This prospective study included 44 patients (mean age, 39.52"‰Â±"‰11.90Â years; 14 men) with AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD (n"‰="‰20) and MS (n"‰="‰24) who underwent DTI between April 2014 and April 2020. Based on free-water corrected DTI measures obtained from normal-appearing periependymal voxels of (1) lateral ventricles and (2) the 3rd and 4th ventricles as dependent variables, MANCOVA was conducted to compare the two groups, using clinical variables as covariates. A significant difference was found between AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD and MS in the 3rd and 4th periependymal voxels (Î»"‰="‰0.462, P"‰="‰0.001). Fractional anisotropy, axial diffusivity was significantly decreased and radial diffusivity was increased in AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD in post-hoc analysis, compared with MS (F"‰="‰27.616, P"‰<"‰0.001, F"‰="‰7.336, P"‰="‰0.011, and F"‰="‰5.800, P"‰="‰0.022, respectively). Free-water corrected DTI measures differ in the periependymal area surrounding the diencephalon and brain stem/cerebellum between MS and NMOSD, which may suggest occult white matter injury in areas with distribution of AQP-4 in NMOSD.
Estimating null and potent modes of feedforward communication in a computational model of cortical activity

Communication across anatomical areas of the brain is key to both sensory and motor processes. Dimensionality reduction approaches have shown that the covariation of activity across cortical areas follows well-delimited patterns. Some of these patterns fall within the "potent space" of neural interactions and generate downstream responses; other patterns fall within the "null space" and prevent the feedforward propagation of synaptic inputs. Despite growing evidence for the role of null space activity in visual processing as well as preparatory motor control, a mechanistic understanding of its neural origins is lacking. Here, we developed a mean-rate model that allowed for the systematic control of feedforward propagation by potent and null modes of interaction. In this model, altering the number of null modes led to no systematic changes in firing rates, pairwise correlations, or mean synaptic strengths across areas, making it difficult to characterize feedforward communication with common measures of functional connectivity. A novel measure termed the null ratio captured the proportion of null modes relayed from one area to another. Applied to simultaneous recordings of primate cortical areas V1 and V2 during image viewing, the null ratio revealed that feedforward interactions have a broad null space that may reflect properties of visual stimuli.
An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
Subjective confidence reflects representation of Bayesian probability in cortex

What gives rise to the human sense of confidence? Here we tested the Bayesian hypothesis that confidence is based on a probability distribution represented in neural population activity. We implemented several computational models of confidence and tested their predictions using psychophysics and functional magnetic resonance imaging. Using a generative model-based decoding technique, we extracted probability distributions from neural population activity in human visual cortex. We found that subjective confidence tracks the shape of the decoded distribution. That is, when sensory evidence was more precise, as indicated by the decoded distribution, observers reported higher levels of confidence. We furthermore found that neural activity in the insula, anterior cingulate and prefrontal cortex was linked to both the shape of the decoded distribution and reported confidence, in ways consistent with the Bayesian model. Altogether, our findings support recent statistical theories of confidence and suggest that probabilistic information guides the computation of one's sense of confidence.
Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
