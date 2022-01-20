Activation of the anterior cingulate cortex ameliorates anxiety in a preclinical model of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

(R, S)-ketamine has prophylactic antidepressant-like effects in rodents; however, the precise molecular mechanisms underlying its action remain unknown. Using RNA-sequencing analysis, we searched novel molecular target(s) that contribute to the prophylactic effects of (R)-ketamine, a more potent enantiomer of (R, S)-ketamine. Pretreatment with (R)-ketamine (10 mg/kg, 6 days before) significantly ameliorated body weight loss, splenomegaly, and increased immobility time of forced swimming test in lipopolysaccharide (LPS: 1.0 mg/kg)-treated mice. RNA-sequencing analysis of prefrontal cortex (PFC) and subsequent IPA (Ingenuity Pathway Analysis) revealed that the nuclear factor of activated T cells 4 (NFATc4) signaling might contribute to sustained prophylactic effects of (R)-ketamine. Quantitative RT-PCR confirmed that (R)-ketamine significantly attenuated the increased gene expression of NFATc4 signaling (Nfatc4, Cd4, Cd79b, H2-ab1, H2-aa) in the PFC of LPS-treated mice. Furthermore, pretreatment with NFAT inhibitors (i.e., NFAT inhibitor and cyclosporin A) showed prophylactic effects in the LPS-treated mice. Similar to (R)-ketamine, gene knockdown of Nfatc4 gene by bilateral injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV) into the mPFC could elicit prophylactic effects in the LPS-treated mice. In conclusion, our data implicate a novel NFATc4 signaling pathway in the PFC underlying the prophylactic effects of (R)-ketamine for inflammation-related depression.
