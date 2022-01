Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends for years and it’s all thanks to The Jonas Brothers. The singers met when Selena was dating Nick and Taylor was seeing Joe in 2008, but they have stuck together through everything. In August, the former Disney star revealed that she would love to collaborate with her best friend in the studio: "I’ll say there’s a few artists for sure, but I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. I mean, we both wanted to do that. I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. So she’s been my best friend. But we’ve talked about it for sure.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO