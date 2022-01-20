How to bet on this weekend's NFL divisional round matchups

The Los Angeles Rams tried hard to give away their divisional championship game today against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Up 27-3 in the third quarter, the Rams began fumbling, bumbling, and giving Brady (considered the Greatest Of All Time and winner of seven championships) a short field to bring his team back. The cool hand of the 44-year-old Brady did just that, marching the Bucs into the end zone and bringing back memories of his epic 2017 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, when the latter blew at 28-3 lead and...
Comments / 0