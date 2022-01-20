Court Rules Blocking Ads is Not Copyright Infringement

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — On Tuesday, January 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) at the port of New Orleans targeted three international shipments for inspection. Each shipment contained boxes with hundreds of the popular pop fidget toys. The toys had copyright and trademark infringements. Some of the counterfeit trademarked items included toys in the shape of Yoda, Spiderman, The Hulk, Bart Simpson, and Converse All Star sneakers. The counterfeit trademarked merchandise was seized. The shipments were coming from Shenzhen, China, to a local address. Shenzhen, a city in southern China just north of Hong Kong, has been the shipper location for the many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards, along with other counterfeit items.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO