Court Rules Blocking Ads is Not Copyright Infringement

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Axel Springer claimed that blocking ads is copyright infringement, but a German court disagreed. The Court...

NBC News

Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

The Supreme Court has blocked the White House’s efforts to enforce sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandates for large private companies, saying that the administration does not have the power to regulate public health. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos and professor at the Hackensack Meridian Medical School, Dr. Bob Lahita, have the details. Jan. 14, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

UK court to rule on Assange bid to prevent US extradition

Britain’s High Court is set to rule Monday on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his fight against U.S. extradition to the U.K. Supreme Court The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a U.S. extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. U.S. authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

CBP New Orleans Seizes 1,807 Copyright Infringing Pop Fidget Toys

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — On Tuesday, January 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) at the port of New Orleans targeted three international shipments for inspection. Each shipment contained boxes with hundreds of the popular pop fidget toys. The toys had copyright and trademark infringements. Some of the counterfeit trademarked items included toys in the shape of Yoda, Spiderman, The Hulk, Bart Simpson, and Converse All Star sneakers. The counterfeit trademarked merchandise was seized. The shipments were coming from Shenzhen, China, to a local address. Shenzhen, a city in southern China just north of Hong Kong, has been the shipper location for the many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards, along with other counterfeit items.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Axel Springer
The Independent

Carhartt holds firm on employee vaccine mandate: ‘We stand behind our decision’

American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees was...
HEALTH
Variety

Legal Malpractice Suit Filed by Former Republic Records Exec Charlie Walk Dismissed by Judge

A legal malpractice suit filed by former Republic Records president Charlie Walk against attorney Marc Kasowitz has been dismissed by a New York judge, court papers reveal. In 2018, Walk resigned from his executive position at the record label that’s home to The Weeknd, Post Malone and Ariana Grande after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women with whom he worked at Sony Music some 15 years earlier — two spoke on the record to Rolling Stone after accuser Tristan Coopersmith went public with a blog post on Jan. 30, 2018. As part of the settlement with parent company...
LAW
AFP

Israeli firm develops body cams with facial recognition

Twenty years after he planned the controversial barrier between Israel and Palestinians, Dany Tirza is developing a security tool that requires no cement: body cameras with facial recognition technology. - Controversial history - Surveillance technology developed in Israel has a chequered history.
ELECTRONICS
#Copyright Infringement#Translation#German#Court
MarketWatch

Google asks federal court to dismiss ad tech lawsuit

Google parent Alphabet Inc. filed a motion in federal court in New York Friday asking the court to dismiss Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's antitrust lawsuit over Google's ad tech products. "This lawsuit has now been rewritten three times. With each version, AG Paxton follows the same pattern: make inaccurate and inflammatory allegations, publicize them widely, and repeat. This playbook may generate attention, but it doesn't make for a credible antitrust lawsuit," Google said in a blog post.
TEXAS STATE
mmobomb.com

Riot Sues Vietnamese Developer For League Of Legends Copyright Infringement

Riot Games is suing Singapore-based Suga PTE Ltd. and its subsidiary, Vietnamese developer Imba Network, over its mobile game I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight, which Riot claims steals character likenesses, lore, and other elements from League of Legends. In a lot of these "copycat" claims, you can only see the similarities between the two games if you squint really hard; in this case, even someone with eyesight as bad as mine can make them out.
Mac Observer

Merck Wins Court Dispute Over ‘NotPetya’ Attack

Merck wins a court dispute with insurance companies for US$1.4 billion in losses due to the NotPetya attack. This was a cyberattack in 2017 deployed by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine (via Bloomberg). Merck Wins in Court. The pharmaceutical giant had sue its insurers for damages it suffered from...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

ProtonMail Now Blocks Tracking Pixels and Hides Your IP address

ProtonMail now blocks tracking pixels and hides your IP address, the company announced on Wednesday. The web app is mentioned so these features may not be present in the mobile apps. By default, ProtonMail on the web now protects your privacy by: Blocking tracking pixels commonly found in newsletters and...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

US Antitrust Enforcement Opens for Public Comment by Agencies

The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) want to improve the currently antitrust enforcement in the country, the agencies announced on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with FTC Chair Lina Khan and Justice Department Antitrust Chief Jonathan Kanter, the goal is to “modernize” how the government enforces currently regulations. Specifically, improved U.S. antitrust enforcement should include new legal standards for how digital markets can affect competition, such as data aggregation practices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mac Observer

Ericsson Renews Legal Action Against Apple Over 5G Patents

Ericsson has filed a further set of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple, Reuters reported Tuesday. It is part of an ongoing legal battle between the two firms centered on royalty payments for 5G patents used in iPhones. Ericsson – Apple Legal Battle Escalates. Commenting, an Ericsson spokesperson said:. Since...
BUSINESS
gamingonphone.com

PUBG makers files lawsuit against Google, Apple and Sea for copyright infringement in Garena Free Fire

Krafton and PUBG Santa Monica, the makers of the popular battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds has filed a federal complaint in Los Angeles against Google, Apple, and Sea for Copyright infringement in Free Fire. Garena is a Singapore-based company owned by Sea Ltd is the makers of the popular mobile titles Free Fire and Free Fire Max. PUBG makers have filed a lawsuit stating that Garena’s Free Fire and Free Fire Max have copied several components of the game and they have been making a profit at the expense of Krafton.
VIDEO GAMES

