In surprising but extremely cool news, Loathe and Teenage Wrist have joined forces for a special collaboration. The Los Angeles alt.rockers have reworked Loathe's 2020 song Is It Really You? (taken from their breakthrough album I Let It In And It Took Everything), with Marshall Gallagher enthusing: "We discovered I Let It In and It Took Everything while we were tracking Earth Is A Black Hole, and it immediately became one of my favourite records of that year. Honestly, I only listened deep to a handful of records while we were making ours and that was one of them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO