Daniel Space downloaded TikTok for the same reason most of us did. He was bored. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Space wanted to connect with his younger cousin, who uses TikTok, so he thought he’d get on the platform and try it out (although he refused to do any of the dances). Eventually, the algorithm figured out that Space is a longtime HR professional and fed him a post with resume tips — the only issue was that the advice was “really horrible,” he said.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO