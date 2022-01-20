ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Follows Instagram And Tests Subscription Ideas

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 3 days ago

Two of the most popular apps in the App Store, Instagram and TikTok, are starting to introduce subscription options. The short video app’s move was revealed following the Meta-owned photosharing app’s announcement on...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

Instagram Subscriptions New Way to Support Your Favorite Users

Instagram Subscriptions, launching on Wednesday, is a way for people to support their favorite profiles. TechCrunch reports:. Through the Subscriptions product, creators can choose their own price point for access to their exclusive content. There are eight different price points to choose from, starting at $0.99 per to month to as much as $99.99 per month, depending on how much a creator believes their content is worth. Most creators will likely start towards the bottom of that range, at price points like $0.99, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, or maybe even $9.99 per month, before experimenting with higher pricing like $19.99, $49.99, or $99.99 per month.
INTERNET
Mac Observer

Twitter NFT Profile Photos Roll Out to iOS Subscribers

Twitter NFT profile photos are rolling out to members of the Twitter Blue subscription in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. At launch, Coinbase Wallet, Rainbow, MetaMask, Ledger Live, Argent, and Trust Wallet are supported. After authenticating, you’ll select the NFT you want to showcase. Twitter says that, currently, JPEG and PNG NFTs minted on the Ethereum (ERC-721 or ERC-1155 tokens) can be used as NFT Profile Pictures.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

YouTube Killing Off Originals Business

YouTube is abandoning its originals play, chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced Tuesday. It will though continue to fund content that is part of its Black Voices and YouTube Kinds programs. Existing contracts with shows and creators will be honored too. YouTube Originals Winding Down. In the statement posted to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Bytedance#The App Store#Meta#Macobserver
Mac Observer

‘Wordle!’ Developer Sells App Proceeds to Charity

The game Wordle has taken the internet by storm recently. But, there’s a similarly-named app named Wordle! and the developer speaks. Cravotta chalks the sudden increase up to “major publications” failing to specify “that this was an ‘internet browser’ only game, so naturally people went to the App Store to search Wordle.” Even without that, though, the sudden spate of hard-to-parse, link-free tweets promoting the browser game probably got plenty of people assuming it was a reference to a mobile app.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

Safari 15 IndexedDB Bug Leaks Your Browsing Activity to Third Parties

On Friday, a report from FingerprintJS revealed a Safari 15 IndexedDB bug that can leak your internet activity to any website. Apple engineers began working on a fix as of yesterday but so far the bug is still present. Safari 15 IndexedDB Bug. IndexedDB, or Indexed Database, is an API...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Twitter Misinformation Reporting Feature Expands to More Countries

Twitter misinformation reporting is a feature the company announced in August 2021. Now it’s rolling the tool out to Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines, reports TechCrunch. The ability to flag tweets as misinformation allows users to more quickly and directly flag content that may not fit into existing rules, as well. But the reports themselves are tied into Twitter’s existing enforcement flow, where a combination of human review and moderation is used to determine if a punitive action should take place.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Would you pay for Instagram? Meta-owned social media platform tests subscription service that lets creators charge a fee to access exclusive content

Instagram influencers could soon start charging users monthly subscription fees to access exclusive content. The Meta-owned platform is testing the ability among a 10 creators in the US, allowing them to turn a profit with Live videos and Stories. This feature is similar to the one rolled out to Facebook...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mac Observer

VSCO Introduces New Infrared Photography Presets for Mobile Users

VSCO introduced a new set of infrared photography presets on Tuesday. The IR4 to IR7 range is designed to aid mobile photographers in their ventures to create inspiring works. VSCO, or Visual Supply Company, first announced a set of infrared presets in 2021. These are meant to emulate traditional infrared photography. In this genre, the film or sensor is sensitive to the infrared spectrum, and this can lead to the “Wood Effect” which means foliage such as leaves and grass (green objects) is represented by red and pink hues. Images of this type can also be represented in black and white.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Mac Observer

Exclusive: UK Apple Store Covid ‘Appointment Only’ Procedures Set to End

LONDON – Apple is set to phase out its Covid procedures in the UK which meant almost every customer had to book a time slot to visit one of its stores. The Mac Observer has learned that starting this Saturday through to next week the majority of retail outlets will transition away from the ‘Appointment Only’ model currently in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
higherperspectives.com

Troubling 2022 Predictions By Blind Mystic Baba Vanga, Known For Being Accurate

Knowing what the future holds can help us feel less afraid of what's to come as it gives us time to make peace with it and prepare for it. In some instances, it could even allow us to change it, or so we hope. Whether it's possible to interfere with destiny and write history to our liking, or whether it's even possible to predict the future seems impossible. Yet mystic Baba Vanga has shown that she can do it, time after time. Although she died in 1996 at the age of 85, she left behind predictions for the years ahead, including 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy