Chiefs vs. Bills divisional round matchup poses big matchup for bettors

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Following a walk-off touchdown in overtime resulting in the Chiefs defeating the Bills, Patrick Mahomes’ fiance Brittany, was seen spraying a bottle of champagne on fans from her suite in Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon was signed by the Chiefs this season, getting another shot in the NFL. But now, Gordon, who has not been active for recent games, is off of the active roster. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs intend...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stefon Diggs walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium back in October with two very distinct feelings: elation that his Buffalo Bills had avenged an AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the conviction that they would meet again. Get ready for...
As Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gets ready for free agency, potential suitors are emerging. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson said one team is starting to separate itself. Wilson reported Tuesday that Smith-Schuster could wind up with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs pursued him last year before...
If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional Round games featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our top NFL DFS picks and recommended lineup, based on DraftKings pricing.
Comments / 0