Let’s face it: Every Time I Die were never going to last forever. Propelled by an unapologetically incendiary catalogue of songs – the soundtrack to a firefight in a bomb factory – and boasting a live show that teetered gleefully on the precipice between exhilaration and injury, it was that white-knuckle thrill that things could come off the rails at any second that endeared the Buffalo badasses to generation after generation of hardcore fans. The threat of cataclysmic upheaval, personal and professional, was ingrained from the beginning: writ large across illustratively-titled early highlights like 2003’s In the Event That Everything Should Go Terribly Wrong (sole lyric: ‘You're okay, I will be…’), and still there on 2021 landmark A Colossal Wreck.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO