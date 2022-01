After teasing fans for the last few months with a taste of his full-length record, Angus Stone (aka Dope Lemon) has released Rose Pink Cadillac. And with a brassy title like that, it definitely sets the bar high. But Stone (one-half of the popular sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone) hits the mark, with an impressive, at times grandiose body of work which showcases an artist who isn't afraid to experiment with different and unexpected sounds while not holding back or limiting himself, with bold, confessional lyrics and wobbly, psychedelic undertones.

