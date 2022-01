Effectively immediately, travellers can take advantage of rentable sleeping pods (cabins) in Terminal 3 from the Italian startup Zzzleepandgo. The 16 “smart lounges” provide an exclusive, peaceful place for working, resting or staying overnight. The sleeping cabins are equipped with a comfortable place to rest or lie down, electricity and USB ports, free W-Lan as well as shelves and a foldable table. In addition, all the sleeping pods feature a multimedia entertainment system to stream films and music as well as to control ventilation, lighting and the opaque curtains. The smart lounges offered by Zzzleepandgo can be booked in advance on an hourly or daily basis either online or directly on location. All the cabins are regularly cleaned and providing accommodations to guests is in line with valid COVID-19 regulations in Austria.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 HOURS AGO