Realizing discontinuous quantum phase transitions in a strongly correlated driven optical lattice

By Bo Song
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscontinuous (first-order) quantum phase transitions and the associated metastability play central roles in diverse areas of physics, ranging from ferromagnetism to the false-vacuum decay in the early Universe1,2; yet, their dynamics are not well understood. Ultracold atoms provide an ideal platform for experimental simulations of quantum phase transitions3,4; so far, however,...

Nature.com

Phase controlled synthesis of transition metal carbide nanocrystals by ultrafast flash Joule heating

Nanoscale carbides enhance ultra-strong ceramics and show activity as high-performance catalysts. Traditional lengthy carburization methods for carbide syntheses usually result in coked surface, large particle size, and uncontrolled phase. Here, a flash Joule heating process is developed for ultrafast synthesis of carbide nanocrystals within 1"‰s. Various interstitial transition metal carbides (TiC, ZrC, HfC, VC, NbC, TaC, Cr2C3, MoC, and W2C) and covalent carbides (B4C and SiC) are produced using low-cost precursors. By controlling pulse voltages, phase-pure molybdenum carbides including Î²-Mo2C and metastable Î±-MoC1-x and Î·-MoC1-x are selectively synthesized, demonstrating the excellent phase engineering ability of the flash Joule heating by broadly tunable energy input that can exceed 3000"‰K coupled with kinetically controlled ultrafast cooling (>104"‰K"‰sâˆ’1). Theoretical calculation reveals carbon vacancies as the driving factor for topotactic transition of carbide phases. The phase-dependent hydrogen evolution capability of molybdenum carbides is investigated with Î²-Mo2C showing the best performance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phase diagram of a distorted kagome antiferromagnet and application to Y-kapellasite

We investigate the magnetism of a previously unexplored distorted spin-1/2 kagome model consisting of three symmetry-inequivalent nearest-neighbor antiferromagnetic Heisenberg couplings Jâ¬¡, J, and \(J^{\prime}\), and uncover a rich ground state phase diagram even at the classical level. Using analytical arguments and numerical techniques we identify a collinear \(\overrightarrow{Q}=0\) magnetic phase, two unusual non-collinear coplanar \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) phases and a classical spin liquid phase with a degenerate manifold of non-coplanar ground states, resembling the jammed spin liquid phase found in the context of a bond-disordered kagome antiferromagnet. We further show with density functional theory calculations that the recently synthesized Y-kapellasite Y3Cu9(OH)19Cl8 is a realization of this model and predict its ground state to lie in the region of \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) order, which remains stable even after the inclusion of quantum fluctuation effects within variational Monte Carlo and pseudofermion functional renormalization group. The presented model opens a new direction in the study of kagome antiferromagnets.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

When seeking help, women and racial/ethnic minorities benefit from explicitly stating their identity

Receiving help can make or break a career, but women and racial/ethnic minorities do not always receive the support they seek. Across two audit experiments-one with politicians and another with students-as well as an online experiment (total n"‰="‰5,145), we test whether women and racial/ethnic minorities benefit from explicitly mentioning their demographic identity in requests for help, for example, by including statements like "As a Black woman"¦" in their communications. We propose that when a help seeker highlights their marginalized identity, it may activate prospective helpers' motivations to avoid prejudiced reactions and increase their willingness to provide support. Here we show that when women and racial/ethnic minorities explicitly mentioned their demographic identity in help-seeking emails, politicians and students responded 24.4% (7.42 percentage points) and 79.6% (2.73 percentage points) more often, respectively. These findings suggest that deliberately mentioning identity in requests for help can improve outcomes for women and racial/ethnic minorities.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Observation of a transition to a localized ultrasonic phase in soft matter

Anderson localization arises from the interference of multiple scattering paths in a disordered medium, and applies to both quantum and classical waves. Soft matter provides a unique potential platform to observe localization of non-interacting classical waves because of the order of magnitude difference in speed between fast and slow waves in conjunction with the possibility to achieve strong scattering over broad frequency bands while minimizing dissipation. Here, we provide long sought evidence of a localized phase spanning up to 246"‰kHz for fast (sound) waves in a soft elastic medium doped with resonant encapsulated microbubbles. We find the transition into the localized phase is accompanied by an anomalous decrease of the mean free path, which provides an experimental signature of the phase transition. At the transition, the decrease in the mean free path with changing frequency (i.e., disorder strength) follows a power law with a critical exponent near unity. Within the localized phase the mean free path is in the range 0.4"“1.0 times the wavelength, the transmitted intensity at late times is well-described by the self-consistent localization theory, and the localization length decreases with increasing microbubble volume fraction. Our work sets the foundation for broadband control of localization and the associated phase transition in soft matter, and affords a comparison of theory to experiment.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Octet lattice-based plate for elastic wave control

Motivated by the importance of lattice structures in multiple fields, we numerically investigate the propagation of flexural waves in a thin reticulated plate augmented with two classes of metastructures for wave mitigation and guiding, namely metabarriers and metalenses. The cellular architecture of this plate invokes the well-known octet topology, while the metadevices rely on novel customized octets either comprising spherical masses added to the midpoint of their struts or variable node thickness. We numerically determine the dispersion curves of a doubly-periodic array of octets, which produce a broad bandgap whose underlying physics is elucidated and leveraged as a design paradigm, allowing the construction of a metabarrier effective for inhibiting the transmission of waves. More sophisticated effects emerge upon parametric analyses of the added masses and node thickness, leading to graded designs that spatially filter waves through an enlarged bandgap via rainbow trapping. Additionally, Luneburg and Maxwell metalenses are realized using the spatial modulation of the tuning parameters and numerically tested. Wavefronts impinging on these structures are progressively curved within the inhomogeneous media and steered toward a focal point. Our results yield new perspectives for the use of octet-like lattices, paving the way for promising applications in vibration isolation and energy focusing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological triple phase transition in non-Hermitian Floquet quasicrystals

Phase transitions connect different states of matter and are often concomitant with the spontaneous breaking of symmetries. An important category of phase transitions is mobility transitions, among which is the well known Anderson localization1, where increasing the randomness induces a metal"“insulator transition. The introduction of topology in condensed-matter physics2,3,4 lead to the discovery of topological phase transitions and materials as topological insulators5. Phase transitions in the symmetry of non-Hermitian systems describe the transition to on-average conserved energy6 and new topological phases7,8,9. Bulk conductivity, topology and non-Hermitian symmetry breaking seemingly emerge from different physics and, thus, may appear as separable phenomena. However, in non-Hermitian quasicrystals, such transitions can be mutually interlinked by forming a triple phase transition10. Here we report the experimental observation of a triple phase transition, where changing a single parameter simultaneously gives rise to a localization (metal"“insulator), a topological and parity"“time symmetry-breaking (energy) phase transition. The physics is manifested in a temporally driven (Floquet) dissipative quasicrystal. We implement our ideas via photonic quantum walks in coupled optical fibre loops11. Our study highlights the intertwinement of topology, symmetry breaking and mobility phase transitions in non-Hermitian quasicrystalline synthetic matter. Our results may be applied in phase-change devices, in which the bulk and edge transport and the energy or particle exchange with the environment can be predicted and controlled.Â
SCIENCE
APS physics

Testing Real Quantum Theory in an Optical Quantum Network

Quantum theory is commonly formulated in complex Hilbert spaces. However, the question of whether complex numbers need to be given a fundamental role in the theory has been debated since its pioneering days. Recently it has been shown that tests in the spirit of a Bell inequality can reveal quantum predictions in entanglement swapping scenarios that cannot be modeled by the natural real-number analog of standard quantum theory. Here, we tailor such tests for implementation in state-of-the-art photonic systems. We experimentally demonstrate quantum correlations in a network of three parties and two independent EPR sources that violate the constraints of real quantum theory by over 4.5 standard deviations, hence disproving real quantum theory as a universal physical theory.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Theranos’s lesson for investors: speak to lab workers

Richard D. Unwin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7955-9111 0 ,. Daniela S. Couto ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5254-9044 1 &. Simon J. Clark ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-8394-8355 2. Richard D. Unwin. University of Manchester, Manchester, UK. Daniela S. Couto. BioGeneration Ventures, Naarden, the Netherlands. Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany. The fraud conviction of Elizabeth...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

The rise and fall (and rise) of datasets

Growing criticisms of datasets that were built from user-generated data scraped from the web have led to the retirement or redaction of many popular benchmarks. Their afterlife, as copies or subsets that continue to be used, is a cause for concern. The fast pace of development in machine learning research...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Modeling electronic and optical properties of III"“V quantum dots-selected recent developments

Electronic properties of selected quantum dot (QD) systems are surveyed based on the multi-band kÂ·p method, which we benchmark by direct comparison to the empirical tight-binding algorithm, and we also discuss the newly developed "linear combination of quantum dot orbitals" method. Furthermore, we focus on two major complexes: First, the role of antimony incorporation in InGaAs/GaAs submonolayer ï»¿QDs and In1âˆ’xGax AsySb1âˆ’y/GaP QDs, and second, the theory of QD-based quantum cascade lasers and the related prospect of room temperature lasing.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

A nonlinear-transport perspective of field-induced phase transitions in pentatellurides

Combining topological states of matter with strong electron correlation promises many exotic phenomena such as charge fractionalization, excitonic instability, and axionic excitation. Layered transition-metal pentatellurides ZrTe5 and HfTe5 were found to be close to an accidental topological semimetal phase with low carrier density. Even in a relatively low magnetic field, they can form highly degenerated Landau levels and dramatically enhance the correlation effect of Dirac electrons therein. Therefore, these pentatellurides are good candidates for tunable correlated topological states. This phenomenon was examined in a recent study led by Prof. Faxian Xiu and Prof. Cheng Zhang from Fudan University.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quasi-perfect vortices generated by Pancharatnam-Berry phase metasurfaces for optical spanners and OAM communication

Optical vortex (OV) can be used in the fields of optical manipulation and optical communication because of its inherent orbital angular momentum (OAM). The size of the OV ring increases with the correlated topological charge (TC), making the OV with large TC not suitable for optical rotation and short-distance communication. Perfect vortex (PV) has attracted much attention due to that its optical transmission profile is almost independent of TC. In this manuscript, we proposed a method to generate quasi- perfect vortices (Q-PVs) by Pancharatnam"“Berry (PB) phase metasurfaces, the so-called Q-PV can be regarded as an annularly focused optical vortex whose focal ring in the focal plane has an angular phase gradient. It has a similar property to PV in that its light profile hardly changes with TC in the focal plane. We demonstrated that the Q-PV can be used for optical spanners that particles are trapped and rotated on the specific orbit. Non-coaxial and coaxial Q-PV arrays were further generated for OAM communication applications. We believe that the proposed Q-PVs has potential applications in optical manipulation and optical communication.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
symmetrymagazine.org

The quantum squeeze

In the 1960s, researchers at the science lab of the Ford Motor Company developed the superconducting quantum interference device, also known as a “SQUID.” It was the first usable sensor to take advantage of a quantum mechanical property—in this case, superconductivity. That made the SQUID one of...
ENGINEERING
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.

