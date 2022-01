The Oakland County Prosecutor wants to keep a placement hearing for accused Oxford High School shooter 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley open to the public. “The parties have been in communication regarding this issue and believe that media and public access to this hearing should not be limited,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a brief on the matter filed in court Friday, Jan. 21.

