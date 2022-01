Mortal Online 2 is moving into a full launch on January 25th, but even though that’s just a couple weeks away, the developers still had one last batch of content to release before the full launch. That patch has arrived, bringing with it new features like the player journal that automatically updates with information about the things that you encounter out in the world. There’s also the first set of items meant for house decoration and the new Dominate skill, so players will have new ways of interacting with the game world as a whole.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO