ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Broomball 1101

By Maggie Denney
mtulode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures have dropped, the ice is here, and broomball is back at Michigan Tech! Ball drop for the 2022 season was held Jan. 18 at the Broomball Courts on Walker Lawn at 5:15 p.m. While Michigan Tech is at Safety Level 2, there are no changes to typical gameplay...

mtulode.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

The Best Way To Melt All That Ice

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following two back-to-back storms, the entire Chicago area has been left under several inches of snow and ice. As CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza explains, arctic air will settle across the region tonight plunging us to near zero with the coldest temperatures since last February. Black ice becomes the problem on sidewalks, stairs, driveway and porches and with temperatures not expected to go above freezing for the next seven days that ice becomes dangerous if not treated. Applying a thin layer of “Ice Melt” pellets or flakes is the best way to minimize the ice threat. What type of Ice...
ENVIRONMENT
mtulode.com

Husky Thoughts: Favorite winter activities

After a chilling and snowy start to the semester, many Tech students are looking forward to the many winter activities available to them. With this in mind, we asked students, “What is your favorite winter activity?” Here is what they had to say:. “Skiing.”. —Marcello Gradagno, grad student,...
LIFESTYLE
KMTV 3 News Now

City of Atlantic bonds over broomball

The frigid January temperatures might make you want to stay inside, but some Iowans are braving the weather by participating in broomball—a competitive ice game. It's like hockey, but instead of a puck, there's a ball and you don't need skates—just shoes and a broom!
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy