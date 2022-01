As February approaches, the U.S. is still waiting to learn when Truth Social will launch. Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform has drawn considerable attention amid rumors that it will launch on Feb. 21. Anticipation has been mounting for weeks, but the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has not confirmed a launch date. Until more details are revealed, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) is left to the forces of the market. TMTG’s blank-check partner has seen some turbulence of late. Today, though, it is back to trading in the green. As it turns out, the company may have some good news that is sending DWAC stock up.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO