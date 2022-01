After rising about 65% in 2021, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has had a torrid start to 2022. Shares of GOOG stock are down 12% since the start of the year. On Jan. 21, the stock closed at around $2,600 per share. The market capitalization, once nearly at $2 trillion, is currently down to $1.7 trillion. Finally, the price-earnings (P/E) ratio is currently 24.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO