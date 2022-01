CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season so far is in the forecast, with the next two nights featuring dangerously cold wind chills. Look for clearing skies Monday night with lows in the single digits. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -20 degrees by Tuesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the low teens and wind chills near 0 degrees. The coldest air since early February 2021 will settle in Tuesday night. Lows will be below zero in most locations, including 6 below in Chicago. (Credit:...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO