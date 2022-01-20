ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

One for all

By Patrick Desrosiers
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting collapses of a complex system is notoriously hard. Finding ways to pull a collapsed system back to normal is even harder. A theoretical study now shows how reviving a single unit of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Magnetically induced currents and aromaticityÂ in ligand-stabilized Au and AuPt superatoms

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22715-x, published online 30 April 2021. The original version of this Article omitted to cite reference [23], which is relevant for a full understanding of the context of the previous work, in the final sentence of the first paragraph of the Introduction. The final sentence of the first paragraph of the introduction originally read "However, efficient self-consistent methods to calculate, analyse and visualize local MICs inside complex nanostructures have been lacking, preventing detailed analyses of...". In the corrected version, the text: 'after the pioneering work from JusÃ©lius and colleagues [10]', has been added to that sentence, and the word 'preventing' is substituted by Â´limiting'. The correct version states: "However, after the pioneering work from JusÃ©lius and colleagues [10], efficient self-consistent methods to calculate, analyse and visualize local MICs inside complex nanostructures have been lacking, limiting detailed analyses of"¦". All the references following [10] have been renumbered incrementing by one.
CHEMISTRY
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The rise and fall (and rise) of datasets

Growing criticisms of datasets that were built from user-generated data scraped from the web have led to the retirement or redaction of many popular benchmarks. Their afterlife, as copies or subsets that continue to be used, is a cause for concern. The fast pace of development in machine learning research...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One For All#Nature Physics#Epileptic Seizures
Nature.com

Volume 3 Issue 1, January 2022

Temporal dynamics of T cells following PD-1 blockade. Single-cell sequencing reveals temporal changes in tumor-infiltrating T cell populations before and after immune checkpoint blockade. Patients responding to treatment display accumulation of CXCL13+ precursor exhausted T cells. Image: Zemin Zhang and Baolin Liu, Biomedical Pioneering Innovation Center, Peking University. Cover Design:...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phase diagram of a distorted kagome antiferromagnet and application to Y-kapellasite

We investigate the magnetism of a previously unexplored distorted spin-1/2 kagome model consisting of three symmetry-inequivalent nearest-neighbor antiferromagnetic Heisenberg couplings Jâ¬¡, J, and \(J^{\prime}\), and uncover a rich ground state phase diagram even at the classical level. Using analytical arguments and numerical techniques we identify a collinear \(\overrightarrow{Q}=0\) magnetic phase, two unusual non-collinear coplanar \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) phases and a classical spin liquid phase with a degenerate manifold of non-coplanar ground states, resembling the jammed spin liquid phase found in the context of a bond-disordered kagome antiferromagnet. We further show with density functional theory calculations that the recently synthesized Y-kapellasite Y3Cu9(OH)19Cl8 is a realization of this model and predict its ground state to lie in the region of \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) order, which remains stable even after the inclusion of quantum fluctuation effects within variational Monte Carlo and pseudofermion functional renormalization group. The presented model opens a new direction in the study of kagome antiferromagnets.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structural evolution of tunneling oxide passivating contact upon thermal annealing

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13180-y, published online 16 October 2017. The original version of this Article contains errors in EquationÂ 5 where a negative sign is omitted. EquationÂ 5:. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Energy and Environment, Graduate School of Energy and Environment, (Green School), Korea University, 02841,...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Getting the upper hand in ALS

Ubiquitin is perhaps the most aptly described molecule-ubiquitous to tissues throughout the body. Multiple copies of ubiquitin (polyubiquitin) tag proteins for degradation and this plays an important role in various neurodegenerative diseases. This discovery earned a Nobel prize and has become a critical area of research and drug discovery. Genc et al. provide strong evidence that UCHL1-an enzyme crucial for regulating polyubiquinated proteins at multiple levels-may be able to reverse degeneration of upper motor neurons in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases. ALS, defined by Charcot in 1869, has to involve the loss of both upper and lower motor neurons leading to paralysis of voluntary muscles over a period of 3"“5 years. While ~10% of all ALS cases are associated with specific gene mutations involving C9orf72, TDP-43 and SOD1 and others, the majority are "sporadic" with no known genetic origin. ALS is also now considered a proteinopathy with TDP-43 as the central player.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Presenting features for developmental cysts of the orbit

To evaluate the clinical features of developmental cysts of the orbit. Retrospective study of patients who had excision of cysts between 1992 and 2020. Three hundred and 58 patients (189 male; 53%) with orbital developmental cysts were identified, all being unilateral. Age at surgery varied from birth to 77 years (mean 17, median 18 years) and the average symptom duration was 5 years (median 18 months; range 1 day-50 years). The commonest presenting features were a peribulbar lump or upper lid swelling, followed by proptosis, pain, diplopia and reduced vision. Most patients (82%) had a palpable mass, with epidermoids, sebaceous dermoids and keratinised dermoids commonly affecting the superotemporal quadrant, and conjunctiva-containing cysts usually being biased to a medial location.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Theranos’s lesson for investors: speak to lab workers

Richard D. Unwin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7955-9111 0 ,. Daniela S. Couto ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5254-9044 1 &. Simon J. Clark ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-8394-8355 2. Richard D. Unwin. University of Manchester, Manchester, UK. Daniela S. Couto. BioGeneration Ventures, Naarden, the Netherlands. Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany. The fraud conviction of Elizabeth...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

ClinicalÂ genetics: past, present and future

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Medicine is a constantly evolving field, with specialities developing and declining with the advancement of technology and knowledge. Clinical Pharmacology, previously a mainstream speciality, is now rarely recognised as a separate subspecialty within medicine. With the development of computer sciences and Artificial Intelligence, many question the future role of clinicians in specialties such as plain-film Radiology [1].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Perennial favourites

This year the United Nations is unwittingly bringing together seaweed, a pair of nineteenth-century glass sculptors, bovine teeth, photosynthetic efficiency and neurodegenerative diseases. Find out how. The United Nations annually designates a topic or topics as a particular focus for the year ahead, one of which is usually associated with...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy