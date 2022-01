The 2022 legislative session has officially begun. The mornings are not like they were a week ago. The alarm goes off an hour or two earlier in order to get to the Capitol. This year marks my final year to represent Senate District 36. Upon the completion of this 2022 session, I will be representing Senate District 26. The new district will include Marshall and parts of Story County. It has been an honor to serve for the constituents of Tama and Black Hawk County. I will miss many of the constituents I have come to know and work with over the last few years.

