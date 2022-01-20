City now accepting applications for LIHEAP Crisis Component and LIHWAP programs

Eligible residents can apply for heating, water, and wastewater assistance

Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is now accepting applications for the annual Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component and the new Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Applications will be accepted first come, first served during designated enrollment periods or until funds have been expended

LIHEAP and LIHWAP can assist households, up to and including 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, who meet the program eligibility requirements. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s vendor.

The LIHEAP Crisis component is available through March 31, 2022, to assist households who demonstrate a home energy crisis situation. Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit.

LIHWAP, an emergency assistance program authorized by ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act), provides water and wastewater assistance through various components through September 30, 2023, or until funding is exhausted. Applications for the Subsidy and Crisis Components will be accepted through June 1, 2022.

LIHWAP Subsidy: Households can receive a one-time water service benefit ranging from $50 to $400 depending on income level, housing category, and water service benefit type.

LIHWAP Crisis: Households experiencing a water and/or wastewater crisis can receive assistance for the minimum to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $800. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they have reached their maximum benefits.

Eligible households can apply for one or both components and participation in prior LIHEAP programs will not affect a household’s eligibility. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income guidelines.

Appointments are required in advance to apply for LIHEAP and LIHWAP to make a drop-off appointment at one of seven locations utilizing an automated appointment system described below. Residents can apply for both LIHEAP and LIHWAP with one single appointment.

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Crisis Component

How to apply:

Jefferson County residents meeting eligibility can call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visit online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

Elibility:

Households within 150% of 2021-22 Federal Poverty Guidelines, and

Received a disconnect notice from metered utility service provider, or

Received a current bill with a past due amount, or

Received an eviction notice if utilities are included in the rent, or

Be within four days of running out of bulk fuel; or

Be within ten days of running out of pre-paid electric service.

Documentation:

Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, or proof of $0 income). Note: Zero Income forms are available at the LIHEAP Drop Box locations or by clicking here.

Social Security card(s) or (official documentation with Social Security Numbers) or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household; and

Disconnect notice or a current bill with a past due amount for metered utilities; or

Eviction notice and copy of lease if heating expenses are included in the rent. or

Statement from utility company that shows 10 days or less of service if participating in pre-paid electric service.

LIHEAP Application and Family Profile Form can be downloaded at louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP or found at the LIHEAP office drop boxes.

LIHWAP (Low Income Home Water Assistance Program)

How to apply:

Jefferson County residents meeting eligibility can call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visit online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

Eligibility for LIHWAP Crisis:

Jefferson County within 150% of 2021-22 Federal Poverty Guidelines, and

Louisville Water/MSD account in arrears, or

Active payment plan due to arrears, or

Received a past due or disconnect notice, or

Water service has been disconnected.

Eligibility for LIHWAP Subsidy Component:

Jefferson County households within 150% of 2021-22 Federal Poverty Guidelines regardless of the status of their water bill.

Documentation:

If applying for the LIHWAP water assistance at the same time as LIHEAP, include the documentations above as well as:

Louisville Water Application and Family Profile Form found at drop box locations or online at https://louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP.

Most current Louisville Water Company bill and/or MSD bill

Proof of arrearage, payment plan, or disconnect notice for water and/or wastewater bill if applying for the LIHWAP Crisis Component.

Tenants whose water and wastewater bills are included in their rental payments are eligible to receive benefits. To be eligible the tenants must provide verification that they pay all or a portion (i.e. HUD Section 8 housing) of the water and/or wastewater bills. The organization responsible for payment to the utility provider must provide verification that a portion of the rent includes water and/or wastewater. A payment will be made on behalf of the household to the organization responsible for payment if the water and/or wastewater account information can be provided.

Copies of documentation, along with the downloadable LIHEAP, LIHWAP and Family Profile form and should be dropped off at the site you select, on the day of your appointment. Applicants will then be contacted by a staff within 72 hours (3 business days) of the appointment time.

For more descriptions about LIHEAP and LIHWAP income eligibility, drop off locations and other instructions, call the automated information line at 991-8391 or visit www.louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. Residents may also visit https://louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP for more details.

Eligibility for all programs is subject to program calendars, fund availability, appointment availability, verifiable household income and family size.

Individuals who require more information can contact Metro311 by simply dialing 311 or (502) 574-5000, email [email protected], visit the website’s On-line Customer Service at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/metro311, tweet @LouMetro311, or download the free Mobile 311 app from the website. Residents can also call Metro United Way’s 2-1-1 help referral service.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP and LIHWAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) serves as the Community Action Agency (CAA) for Louisville/Jefferson County, part of a network of 23 CAAs across Kentucky. For more information about RCS, visit our website: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/resilience-and-community-services or call 502-574-5050.

##

About Community Action Kentucky

Community Action Kentucky is the statewide association representing and assisting the 23 Community Action agencies across Kentucky that work to empower individuals and families to attain greater economic stability and long-term success. With a presence in all 120 Kentucky counties, Community Action agencies provide life-changing resources and programs to support a wide array of service areas, including food security, transportation, home energy, early childhood education, senior support, emergency services, housing assistance, workforce development, youth enrichment and more. As a statewide voice for local agencies, Community Action Kentucky works to address policy issues that impact low-income individuals and cultivates broad-reaching partnerships that improve the lives of thousands of Kentuckians, making it possible for them to achieve their goals. For more information about Community Action Kentucky, visit www.CAPKY.org.