ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

People On The Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Foundation for Foster Children (FFC) works to create meaningful connections for children in foster care...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

As Youth Violence Surges, Community Leaders And Street Outreach Workers Look For Answers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Community leaders met with street outreach workers to talk about answers as youth violence surges. “We have had escalating violence in our community and nationally. As folks started to get back out after COVID, there was a sudden rise all over the country,” said Amber Sloan, a former gang member turned outreach worker. Behind that rise in teenage shootings and school violence, the outreach workers say, is the pandemic — it’s stresses, anxiety, time away from school, and problems at home. “It’s almost like shaking a pop can, and the can keeps on shaking. The smallest thing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Foster Parents#Ffc#High School#Charity#Educate
TheConversationAU

Despite Omicron arriving, keeping schools open as safely as possible should be the goal

The Omicron variant has caused serious disruption to schooling overseas. As Aotearoa New Zealand prepares for an Omicron outbreak, we expect calls to close schools as case numbers rise. In our research report, we assess the impacts of school closures on children and young people and make policy recommendations. From a child-centred perspective, the goal should be to protect children from both direct and indirect harms from the pandemic. Direct harms refer to COVID-19 illness among children and their whānau. Indirect harms include educational impacts, social isolation and loneliness, financial strain and family stress – all of which children can experience...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy