Economy

Robert Warrington

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob is a senior project manager for...

bizjournals

Robert Perez

US Cloud is proud to announce the promotion of Robert Perez to Chief Revenue Officer. Since joining the company in 2019 as SVP of Global Sales, US Cloud has doubled revenue year over year. In his new role, Robert will unify the Sales and Marketing teams and drive revenue performance....
bizjournals

GE sticking to 2023 target for health care spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its health care business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Culp’s remarks came during a call with analysts...
bizjournals

North Carolina entrepreneur walks away from 'Shark Tank' deal. But TV appearance still paying off.

From ABC to a deal with Dippin’ Dots, it's been quite a ride for Morrisville's Dinesh Tadepalli. Three months after making his “Shark Tank” debut with his edible spoon startup incrEDIBLE Eats, Tadepalli is still riding the wave. That’s as the deal he closed on the show, with Lori Greiner of Home Shopping Network fame, didn’t actually close.
State
Florida State
bizjournals

CSX looks to develop major rail facility near Sanford, documents show

CSX Corp. (Nasdaq: CSX) is looking to rezone 244 acres from residential agriculture to heavy industrial to develop a new rail yard, according to an agenda posted for a Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting last night. In December, Triangle Business Journal reported that CSX was looking to purchase land...
Wyoming News

#14. Federal Maritime Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 83 (20.3% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 72.3 - One-year score change: +10.7 - Agency workforce size: small The U.S. international ocean transportation system is regulated by the Federal Maritime Commission for the benefit of exporters, importers, and American customers. Most employees at the agency feel that their performance appraisals are fair and that the commission is successful at working toward its mission, according to a 2019 survey.
bizjournals

Women-owned businesses caught between Omicron, labor shortage

The dual pressures of the Omicron variant and the ongoing labor shortage are turning up the pressure on women-owned businesses. Payroll provider Gusto partnered with the National Association of Women Business Owners to survey more than 1,000 women business owners about their experiences filling open positions in the current labor market. It found 40% of women business owners who posted an open position in the second half of 2021 had trouble filling the role, with that number rising to 47% in the Midwest and lowest in the Northeast and West at 37%.
bizjournals

St. Louis is nearly out of industrial space: JLL on what’s next

The year 2021 was a wild one for the St. Louis industrial real estate market, and forecasts for 2022 show few signs of it easing. “We have record levels of different metrics at play,” said David Branding, a managing director in JLL’s St. Louis office. "We're at a record low level of vacancy right now, near record-high levels of construction and high levels of leasing." Industrial vacancy in St. Louis is at an all-time low of 3.3%, he said.
bizjournals

These are the most efficient credit unions in America

Stay true to who you are. That’s how Merck Employees Federal Credit Union CEO Paul Gentile describes the approach that helped Merck Employees Credit Union top The Business Journals' first list of America's most efficient credit unions, which was ranked by deposits per full-time employee. The approach for the...
bizjournals

Indianapolis firm plans new West Jefferson industrial park

Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group is bringing a $47 million, 169-acre industrial park to West Jefferson. The firm announced plans for a three-building park with buildings ranging from 292,000 and 1 million square feet targeting logistics, industrial and light manufacturing users, according to a news release. The buildings will be suited for e-commerce and logistics.
bizjournals

Mercy names new president for 2 physician group regions

Family medicine physician Dr. Ray Weick has been named president of Mercy Clinic St. Louis and Mercy Clinic South, two regions of the St. Louis-based health system's multistate physician group. He succeeds Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, who in October was named Mercy’s senior vice president and chief physician executive. Weick,...
bizjournals

3M's flat sales, falling profits still beat Wall Street targets

3M Co. posted lower profits and sales that barely budged in the fourth quarter, but the results still bested analyst expectations, and officials said supply-chain woes eased in December. Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M (NYSE: MMM) reported net income of $1.34 billion, or $2.31 per diluted share, down from $1.4 billion, or...
bizjournals

Polaris predicts double-digit growth, sells GEM, Taylor-Dunn vehicle unit

Polaris Inc. posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021, even while profits fell sharply, and predicted double-digit increases in both sales and earnings for 2022. The Medina-based maker of motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs and other vehicles on Tuesday said that it earned $86.8 million, or $1.40 per share, in...
bizjournals

PowerSchool to acquire school attendance technology company Kinvolved

Education software company PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Kinvolved Inc., a company that supports schools’ efforts to get students to attend classes using a variety of communications technologies. PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) already helps school districts track attendance, but adding Kinvolved technology could help school districts...
bizjournals

Boston Stoker expanding in Ohio

A nearly 50-year-old Dayton-based coffee company is expanding in Central Ohio. Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is taking over the former Luck Bros’ Coffee shop at 1101 W. 1st Ave. Though Luck Bros’ has closed that shop, the brand lives on for online sales and wholesale. Boston Stoker also said it’ll still offer some of the Luck Bros’ roasts alongside their own coffees.
