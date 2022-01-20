Robert Warrington

The dual pressures of the Omicron variant and the ongoing labor shortage are turning up the pressure on women-owned businesses. Payroll provider Gusto partnered with the National Association of Women Business Owners to survey more than 1,000 women business owners about their experiences filling open positions in the current labor market. It found 40% of women business owners who posted an open position in the second half of 2021 had trouble filling the role, with that number rising to 47% in the Midwest and lowest in the Northeast and West at 37%.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO