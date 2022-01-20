Robert Warrington

- 2020 employee engagement score: 83 (20.3% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 72.3
- One-year score change: +10.7
- Agency workforce size: small
The U.S. international ocean transportation system is regulated by the Federal Maritime Commission for the benefit of exporters, importers, and American customers. Most employees at the agency feel that their performance appraisals are fair and that the commission is successful at working toward its mission, according to a 2019 survey.
