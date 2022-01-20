Smithsonian Summer Camp Is Back!

Hickory – Eastern 4-H Center is now taking registration for 4-H summer camp for July 31- August 5. Ages 8-14. We are headed to the beautiful Eastern 4-H Center on the NC coast. The week of camp offers the chance to explore the coastal ecology with activities like crabbing, kayaking, and environmental activities, along with traditional camp activities like ropes course, swimming, and evening campfires. The cost is $600. A $100 deposit holds you place and you can register now and make monthly payments through the spring. We have Kiwanis Camp Scholarship funds available. No prior 4-H involvement is required. Contact donna_mull@ncsu.edu to request a scholarship application.

4 DAYS AGO