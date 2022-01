YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The roads were one of the biggest concerns today. With the snow we’ve had, the plow drivers have been working to try and keep up with it. Youngstown crews have been working since Sunday to keep the roads clean, but the constant snowfall made it hard for crews to keep up. As one pass of a road is completed, it’s followed up with another layer of snow.

