I always say after every Buffalo Bills loss, "At least we're undefeated in tailgating." It goes without explaining, you know what it's like in the parking lots. Outsiders (and okay, some people in Buffalo) think we're a bunch of drunks, but there's the excitement and something special when an entire city gets together over football and it's obvious that no city does it like Buffalo.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO