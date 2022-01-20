Back and forth with nanopore peptide sequencing

Bacteriophage endolysins degrade the bacterial cell wall and are therefore considered promising antimicrobial alternatives to fight pathogens resistant to conventional antibiotics. Gram-positive bacteria are usually considered easy targets to exogenously added endolysins, since their cell walls are not shielded by an outer membrane. However, in nutrient rich environments these bacteria can also tolerate endolysin attack if they keep an energized cytoplasmic membrane. Hence, we have hypothesized that the membrane depolarizing action of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), another attractive class of alternative antibacterials, could be explored to overcome bacterial tolerance to endolysins and consequently improve their antibacterial potential. Accordingly, we show that under conditions supporting bacterial growth, Staphylococcus aureus becomes much more susceptible to the bacteriolytic action of endolysins if an AMP is also present. The bactericidal gain resulting from the AMP/endolysin combined action ranged from 1 to 3 logs for different S. aureus strains, which included drug-resistant clinical isolates. In presence of an AMP, as with a reduced content of cell wall teichoic acids, higher endolysin binding to cells is observed. However, our results indicate that this higher endolysin binding alone does not fully explain the higher susceptibility of S. aureus to lysis in these conditions. Other factors possibly contributing to the increased endolysin susceptibility in presence of an AMP are discussed.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO