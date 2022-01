Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO