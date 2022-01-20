Keeping brain metastases dormant

Forgetting your car keys or not remembering where you parked the car. Blanking on a name when making introductions. We all experience these forgetful moments. They unnerve us and maybe they even strike fear in our hearts as we wonder if something sinister could be responsible. For most people, these blips are just that. For others, the news may be less reassuring. But the positive message for all of us is that there are things we can do right now to help lower the risk of neurological problems down the road. One of the most important may be to increase our brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), to help improve brain function and lower the risk of neurodegenerative disease. How to boost yours? Start here:

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO