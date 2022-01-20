Keeping brain metastases dormant

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
