It’s official: a ‘King of the Hill’ reboot is coming

Even though it feels like we're in the age of reboots, not all of them succeed. Back in 2004, the reality show Laguna Beach took over MTV and fans got three seasons. Then, the successful spin-off The Hills premiered in 2006 and aired until 2010. But then, that show got a reboot called The Hills: New Beginnings that brought back some of the original cast fans loved including Heidi and Spencer Pratt. Although it's only gotten 2 seasons, it's been canceled and won't come back for a third.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO