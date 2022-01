A newly-devolved benefit for disabled children has paid out more than £140,000 over four months in its trial areas.The child disability payment replaces the disability living allowance for children and was introduced in three Scottish council areas on a trial basis in late July last year.Up until late November, a total of £141,680 was paid out, statistics from the Scottish Government show.Some 550 applications were made for the benefit, with 84% being made online.According to official statistics published today, £141,680 was paid in Child Disability Payments during last year's pilot.The payment provides support for the extra costs of caring for...

