Can Wall Street algo traders win at the NFT game?

Investors this morning will get a better picture on the financial standing of the economy as the biggest U.S. banks publish their quarterly results. Reports from JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) will mark the unofficial start to the fourth-quarter earnings season as banks take much of the spotlight over the next week. The sector has also recently benefited from equity inflows as a rising rate environment triggers a rotation out of growth and into value stocks.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO