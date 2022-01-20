ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Breaking up MTDH"“SND1 to break down metastasis

By Qingwen Jiang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough many potential targets have been identified, effective, specific therapies for metastatic cancers are still lacking. Two studies now identify small-molecule inhibitors of MTDH"“SND1 interaction that potently suppress breast cancer progression and metastasis via concerted cancer-cell-autonomous effects and immune modulation....

rocketcitynow.com

Doctors break down accuracy of COVID-19 tests

TAMPA, Fla. — More Americans should have access to at-home test kits under President Biden's COVID response plan. Come Wednesday, a website will be launched for people to order free at-home tests. Saturday, the federal government ordered private health insurers to reimburse people up to eight COVID tests per month.
TAMPA, FL
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors interact with DNA at single-strand breaks, prevent repair, and generate irreparable double-strand breaks that lead to tumor cell death [1]. Patients who harbor defects in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, have tumors that are especially sensitive to PARP inhibitors. However, in...
CANCER
The Independent

Nearly 50% of blood cancer patients insufficiently protected against Omicron after three jabs, study says

Nearly half of patients with blood cancer are insufficiently protected against the Omicron variant after three vaccine doses, according to a new study. Experts from the Francis Crick Institute and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said their research highlights the need for a fourth jab among these vulnerable people.As part of the ongoing Capture study, scientists have been monitoring the antibody response of hundreds of patients with different types of cancer, after one, two and three vaccine doses.Specifically, the researchers measured levels of neutralising antibodies which identify, attack and block the Omicron variant from infecting the body’s cells.Patients with...
CANCER
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Breaking Down Barriers: The Black Experience in Optometry

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. Let’s be reminded of the oath we took when becoming a doctor of optometry. When we recited the optometric oath, we affirmed that the health of our patients will be our first consideration; we will provide professional care for the diverse populations that seek our services with concern, compassion and due regard for their human rights and dignity; we will work to expand access to quality care and improve health equity for all communities; we will place the treatment of those who seek our care above personal gain and strive to see that none shall lack for proper care; and we will do the utmost to serve our communities, our country and humankind as a citizen as well as a doctor of optometry.1.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Weight Loss May Not Affect Fertility Treatment Success

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows. Obesity has been linked with difficulty conceiving, as well as pregnancy complications and loss. Many women who are obese and want to get pregnant are advised to lose weight to improve their likelihood of having a healthy baby. ...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

The blood markers that could help to diagnose long COVID

Scientists have identified an immune-system signature for long COVID, shedding light on the biological underpinnings of this mysterious condition1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Looking back at the neonatal period in early-treated phenylketonuric patients

Current research on the clinical outcome of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients has mainly explored the possible consequences of late exposureÂ to highÂ phenylalanine (Phe) levels in early-treated adult and elderly patients. However, despite the progressively earlier diagnosis and treatment of PKU, the neonatal and infancy periods remain the most vulnerable periods of the brain to Phe, which may cause permanent impairment of early- and late-emerging cognitive functions. The few studies that have measured Phe exposure during the first month of life, before metabolic control is achieved, confirm Phe exposure during the first month as a factor contributing to the final outcome of the disease.
HEALTH

