Pulling the strings of tumor collagen

Ubiquitin is perhaps the most aptly described molecule-ubiquitous to tissues throughout the body. Multiple copies of ubiquitin (polyubiquitin) tag proteins for degradation and this plays an important role in various neurodegenerative diseases. This discovery earned a Nobel prize and has become a critical area of research and drug discovery. Genc et al. provide strong evidence that UCHL1-an enzyme crucial for regulating polyubiquinated proteins at multiple levels-may be able to reverse degeneration of upper motor neurons in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases. ALS, defined by Charcot in 1869, has to involve the loss of both upper and lower motor neurons leading to paralysis of voluntary muscles over a period of 3"“5 years. While ~10% of all ALS cases are associated with specific gene mutations involving C9orf72, TDP-43 and SOD1 and others, the majority are "sporadic" with no known genetic origin. ALS is also now considered a proteinopathy with TDP-43 as the central player.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO