Cancer

Pulling the strings of tumor collagen

By Birgit Leitinger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe architecture of tumor collagen greatly influences tumor biology and therapeutic response. Two new studies identify tumor DDR1 as a central player in stromal collagen deposition and organization in the primary tumor and in disseminated tumor cells, resulting in immune exclusion or sustained dormancy, respectively. The tumor microenvironment, including...

SlashGear

Cancer-targeting treatment “steps on the gas” to kill tumors

Many have heard of immunosuppressive drugs, which are a type of medication that suppresses the immune system, but lesser-known are immunostimulatory drugs, which stimulate the body’s immune system. The latter is a potential solution for treating cancerous tumors, as the drugs trigger the immune system to attack the mutated cells. The problem? Ordinarily, such drugs could also cause the immune system to become overstimulated, attacking healthy cells with serious — sometimes deadly — consequences.
CANCER
Nature.com

Understanding the hematopoietic factory during acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Initial presentation for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is often accompanied by abnormalities in peripheral blood counts on routine evaluation of bloodwork. Anemia, thrombocytopenia, and leukopenia or neutropenia are common presenting signs. Indeed, a child who presents with low counts in two cell lines should garner suspicion for a diagnosis of acute leukemia and warrants evaluation by a specialist. These clinical abnormalities hint at a problem in hematopoietic cell function and production of mature blood cells across the three lineages (red cells, white cells, and platelets).
CANCER
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors interact with DNA at single-strand breaks, prevent repair, and generate irreparable double-strand breaks that lead to tumor cell death [1]. Patients who harbor defects in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, have tumors that are especially sensitive to PARP inhibitors. However, in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cell#Tumor Microenvironment#Collagen#Nature Cancer
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
womenworking.com

Osteoporosis: Who Is Most Likely to Develop the ‘Silent Disease’?

Osteoporosis is a disease that can cause bones to become weak and brittle — so much so that even a simple fall or cough can cause a major fracture. According to Mayo Clinic, a person’s likelihood of developing the disease is partially determined by how much bone mass their body made in their youth, along with other, unchangeable factors like older age, Caucasian and Asian ethnicity, small body frame and low weight, and family history.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Getting the upper hand in ALS

Ubiquitin is perhaps the most aptly described molecule-ubiquitous to tissues throughout the body. Multiple copies of ubiquitin (polyubiquitin) tag proteins for degradation and this plays an important role in various neurodegenerative diseases. This discovery earned a Nobel prize and has become a critical area of research and drug discovery. Genc et al. provide strong evidence that UCHL1-an enzyme crucial for regulating polyubiquinated proteins at multiple levels-may be able to reverse degeneration of upper motor neurons in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases. ALS, defined by Charcot in 1869, has to involve the loss of both upper and lower motor neurons leading to paralysis of voluntary muscles over a period of 3"“5 years. While ~10% of all ALS cases are associated with specific gene mutations involving C9orf72, TDP-43 and SOD1 and others, the majority are "sporadic" with no known genetic origin. ALS is also now considered a proteinopathy with TDP-43 as the central player.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

The Metabolic Interactions That Make Pancreatic Tumor Cells Grow

Pancreatic cancer is a rare, yet elusive and deadly cancer, with a five-year survival rate of about 10%. If the cancer has metastasized, that rate lowers to 3%. And treatment options are extremely limited. “It’s one of the scarier cancers because once you discover that a person has pancreatic cancer,...
CANCER
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Women Who Take These Supplements May Reduce Their Risk of Contracting Covid-19

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the globe — even to those who are fully vaccinated — now is a good time to revisit the best ways to stay healthy. Of course, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are the best tools we have for lowering the risk of contracting Covid and its variants. But taking your daily vitamins could help, too — and a study from earlier this year found that taking certain supplements, specifically if you’re a woman, could keep you from getting sick.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
aao.org

Rare ocular side effects have been noted after COVID-19 vaccination

Review of: Ocular adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. Ng X, Betzler B, Testi I, et al. Ocular Immunology and Inflammation, September 2021. A narrative literature review of studies was conducted to provide an overview of the adverse ocular effects reported with the 4 types of COVID-19 vaccines currently available: mRNA , protein subunit, vector, and whole virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER

