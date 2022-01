PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has started the disciplinary process that could result in the termination of eight officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, sources tell KDKA. Rogers was tased several times in October. After being taken to a hospital, he died the next day. This is the beginning of the process, sources said. The eight officers received disciplinary action reports, which state they violated bureau policies. Sometime next week, the officers will have a hearing to formally have the complaint read against them. This process was started under former Mayor Bill Peduto and carried on by current Mayor...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO