When Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on the Titans this weekend, Patriots fans should be paying attention. Cincinnati, believe it or not, can offer them a measure of hope. First, what the Bengals have done to build around Burrow is an indication of just how much it can help a quarterback's development to hit on the right kind of explosive passing-game weapon. The right player on the outside can change everything.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO