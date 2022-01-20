BioTheryX Names Chief Business Officer

CONYERS — Antares Group Inc. has named Tammy Daniel, PAFM, the firm’s first chief operating officer. Daniel joined Antares Group in 1998 and served as director of the Financial Accounting Services department before being named in 2016 as firm administrator. Effective Jan. 1, Daniel has taken on the new role of COO, where she is responsible for overseeing internal accounting, financial and operational reporting, developing and maintaining all operating procedures and policies of the firm, overseeing all office administration, and managing administrative issues.

CONYERS, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO