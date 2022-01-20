518 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Thursday; 7 deaths

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 518 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,149.

The county’s total cases are now at 66,449 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 37,698 cases and 635 deaths; Monroe County has 34,098 cases and 448 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 17,459 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,523,589.

Weekly update

Post-vaccination data between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, and additional information is now posted online at: PA Post-Vaccination Data highlighting that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals accounted for:

• 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,

• 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and

• 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17:

• 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

• 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 10 –Sunday, Jan. 16:

• The daily average number of cases was 25,417.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 17, was 3.8 percent higher than on Jan. 10. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.7% and 13.7%, respectively.

• Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.