Detailing its long term ambitions, discounter Big Lots said that it could open 500 net stores, or more, in the coming years. The retailer plans to add more than 50 net new stores in 2022 and more than 80 per year after that, according to an investor presentation. The openings, together with initiatives to boost merchandise sales productivity and grow e-commerce, are aimed at bringing the retailer's sales to $8 billion to $10 billion in the long term.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO