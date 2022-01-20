ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy. Tragically for America and the world, Biden has failed to restore Obama's progressive initiatives. Here follows is our assessment of Biden's handling of ten critical foreign policy issues:. President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Guantanamo Bay#Foreign Currency#Hate Crime#American#Democrats#Taliban
Salon

After a year of Joe Biden, how come we still have Donald Trump's foreign policy?

Joe Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of Donald Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that Biden would quickly remedy its worst impacts. As a senior member of the Obama administration, Biden surely needed no schooling on Obama's diplomatic agreements with Cuba and Iran, both of which began to resolve longstanding foreign policy problems and provided models for the renewed emphasis on diplomacy that Biden was promising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Biden's first year brought a cascade of foreign policy challenges, undermining his goal of projecting calm competence

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's top national security officials - nearly all of them with extensive foreign policy experience under previous Democratic presidents - knew when they took office that the world had changed since they last served. In addition to repairing America's Trump-damaged international reputation and relationships, there were...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

The America First Policy Institute Reacts to President Biden’s First Year in Office

The leadership of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) provided the following reactions and insight into the state of America one year into the Biden Administration:. “President Biden’s economic policies have reversed the V-shaped recovery of the Trump Administration. And yet, even today, the Biden Administration continues to disincentivize work and fails to address our Nation’s crippling supply chain. Due to record inflation levels, those who are fortunate enough to have a job are seeing the value of their hard-earned paychecks diminish. To top it off, President Biden has attempted to force millions of Americans to choose between their livelihoods and their medical privacy through tyrannical vaccine mandates. President Biden had the opportunity to take advantage of the roaring economy that the Trump Administration gave him. Instead, he has done everything in his power to ruin it.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Immigration reform and border policy, a year into Biden's presidency

Immigration activists are frustrated with Biden's policy, one year into his administration. José is joined by RAICES Chief Advocacy Officer Erika Andiola and Latino Rebels founder Julio Varela. "He said immigration reform and relief would be a priority... it's not in the Build Back Better bill," Varela states.Jan. 19, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
Country
Cuba
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

A year into his presidency, Biden has kept some of Trump’s worst immigration policies in place. Why?

Heading into the November midterms, Republicans plan to use President Biden’s immigration record against him. So declared former Trump administration official and infamous xenophobe Stephen Miller in a recent CNN interview. Republican politicians nationwide have already begun running against Biden’s alleged “open borders” policies to bolster their campaigns and careers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
West Central Tribune

American Opinion: Biden’s clarion call: The president’s bracing, powerful remarks on Jan. 6

In remarks destined for history books, President Joe Biden directly blamed his predecessor for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year — and said that the only way for the nation to move forward is to frontally reject the corrosive lie spouted by Donald Trump and happily swallowed by his minions that the 2020 election was built on mass fraud. Amen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy