Cancer

Sugemalimab Demonstrates Overall Survival Benefit in Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Cover picture for the articleClinical benefits were seen across subgroups, including patients with squamous and non-squamous lung cancer subtypes, and regardless of PD-L1 levels. The pivotal phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial found that patients with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received sugemalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment had significantly prolonged overall survival (OS)...

Lung Cancer Survivors Interview | Fighting to Breathe | KET

Renee Shaw interviews three survivors of lung cancer, Lindi, Steve, and Cathy. They talk about their experiences being diagnosed, the treatment they received, and their commitment to serving as advocates in spreading awareness of lung cancer to the public. The interview is part of KET's Fighting to Breathe series which...
Adjuvant pembrolizumab extends DFS for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer

Pembrolizumab extended DFS compared with placebo as adjuvant treatment for patients with stage IB to stage IIIA non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) is an anti-PD-1 therapy approved for several oncology indications. The randomized phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial included...
HER3 activation contributes toward the emergence of ALK inhibitor-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ALK-TKIs) have shown dramatic efficacy in patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer; however, complete response in these patients is rare. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the emergence and maintenance of drug-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer. Cell based-assays demonstrated that HER3 activation and mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition, mediated through ZEB1 proteins, help maintain cell survival and induce the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Compared with ALK-TKIs alone, cotreatment with pan-HER inhibitor afatinib and ALK-TKIs prevented tumor regrowth, leading to the eradication of tumors in ALK-rearranged tumors with mesenchymal features. Moreover, pre-treatment vimentin expression in clinical specimens obtained from patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer was associated with poor ALK-TKI treatment outcomes. These results demonstrated that HER3 activation plays a pivotal role in the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Furthermore, the inhibition of HER3 signals combined with ALK-TKIs dramatically improves treatment outcomes for ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features.
Case Review: Small Cell Lung Cancer Following LEMS

David Gerber, MD: Let’s continue to the second case because it raises an important point—perhaps the most important point of this entire session. In our second case, a 57-year-old man presents to his primary care physician [PCP]; he is experiencing weakness in his legs and arms over the last 2 months, he’s able to walk, but he finds it difficult to stand up at his desk. He smoked 40 pack-years, and he has some well-controlled hypertension. The PCP refers him to a neurologist.
Progress on Lung Cancer Drives Overall Decline in U.S. Cancer Deaths

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new report offers hope on the lung cancer front: Patients are being diagnosed at an earlier stage in their disease and living longer due to better access to care, higher screening rates and improved treatments. And that is driving overall cancer rates...
Immunotherapy Combination Significantly Improves Overall Survival for People with Advanced Liver Cancer Compared with Current Standard of Care

New research from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) led by medical oncologist Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, and colleagues, found that a combination of the immunotherapy drugs durvalumab (IMFINZI®) plus the experimental drug tremelimumab significantly improved overall survival in people with unresectable hepatocellular cancer, compared with people who received sorafenib (NEXAVAR®), a current standard of care. Dr. Abou-Alfa will present the results from the randomized phase 3 HIMALAYA trial at the press program of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, taking place January 20–22, 2022, in San Francisco.
Blood Test Better Predicts Who Can Benefit From Lung Cancer Screening

A new blood-based biomarker panel combined with a model assessing risk factors of lung cancer better predicted who could benefit most from lung cancer screening, according to new findings. The biomarker-based panel alongside a lung cancer risk prediction model (PLCOm2012) was more sensitive and specific than the expanded 2021 screening...
Biodesix in pact with PierianDx for lung cancer diagnostics

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) has partnered with PierianDx to improve clinical interpretations for mutations detected by the company’s newly approved GeneStrat NGS genomic test. Accordingly, Biodesix (BDSX) will utilize the PierianDx platform to deliver clear, up-to-date interpretations for mutations identified by the GeneStrat test, a blood-based test for tumor profiling in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Shedding light on less survivable cancers

Research shows that a quarter of cancers in the United Kingdom have an average survival rate of just 16% and that just 4% of people in the U.K. are aware of their symptoms. The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT) launched Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day on January 11, 2022, to raise awareness about these cancers and encourage individuals at risk to seek medical help.
A prognostic model of non small cell lung cancer based on TCGA and ImmPort databases

Bioinformatics methods are used to construct an immune gene prognosis assessment model for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and to screen biomarkers that affect the occurrence and prognosis of NSCLC. The transcriptomic data and clinicopathological data of NSCLC and cancer-adjacent normal tissues were downloaded from the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database and the immune-related genes were obtained from the IMMPORT database (http://www.immport.org/); then, the differentially expressed immune genes were screened out. Based on these genes, an immune gene prognosis model was constructed. The Cox proportional hazards regression model was used for univariate and multivariate analyses. Further, the correlations among the risk score, clinicopathological characteristics, tumor microenvironment, and the prognosis of NSCLC were analyzed. A total of 193 differentially expressed immune genes related to NSCLC were screened based on the "wilcox.test" in R language, and Cox single factor analysis showed that 19 differentially expressed immune genes were associated with the prognosis of NSCLC (P"‰<"‰0.05). After including 19 differentially expressed immune genes with P"‰<"‰0.05 into the Cox multivariate analysis, an immune gene prognosis model of NSCLC was constructed (it included 13 differentially expressed immune genes). Based on the risk score, the samples were divided into the high-risk and low-risk groups. The Kaplan"“Meier survival curve results showed that the 5-year overall survival rate in the high-risk group was 32.4%, and the 5-year overall survival rate in the low-risk group was 53.7%. The receiver operating characteristic model curve confirmed that the prediction model had a certain accuracy (AUC"‰="‰0.673). After incorporating multiple variables into the Cox regression analysis, the results showed that the immune gene prognostic risk score was an independent predictor of the prognosis of NSCLC patients. There was a certain correlation between the risk score and degree of neutrophil infiltration in the tumor microenvironment. The NSCLC immune gene prognosis assessment model was constructed based on bioinformatics methods, and it can be used to calculate the prognostic risk score of NSCLC patients. Further, this model is expected to provide help for clinical judgment of the prognosis of NSCLC patients.
Amgen's LUMAKRAS approved in Japan for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRAS G12C mutations

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced that LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) has been approved by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. The approval is based on positive results from...
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Extends Overall Survival in HER2+ Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer

Updated survival results from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric01 trial reveal the survival benefit of trastuzumab deruxtecan HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric01 trial (NCT03329690), treatment with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) acheived a 40% reduction in the risk of death compared with standard chemotherapy in patients...
Approaches and Obstacles to Frontline Treatment for Small Cell Lung Cancer

During a live virtual event, Melissa L. Johnson, MD, discussed how to treat a 73-year-old patient who was recently diagnosed with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She had a history of hypertension and was a 45 pack-a-year smoker. An examination showed she had dullness to percussion and decreased breath sounds.
Scientists demonstrate utility of Bilateral Tumor Model for evaluating anti-cancer T-cell responses

T-cell receptors (TCRs), found on the surface of antigen specific T-lymphocytes, are incredibly diverse proteins that are programmed to recognize foreign bodies or "antigens," and alert T-cells about their presence in our body. Immunological check points generally keep lymphocytes in an "off" state, so that they don't attack our own cells. However, if T-cells encounter a foreign body, they "switch on" to identify and destroy it. Sometimes, cancer cells may be able to camouflage themselves to breeze past our check points, thereby avoiding identification and destruction. Immunological check point inhibitors (ICIs) were developed as a solution to this problem. These drugs block our immune check points, allowing T-cells to effectively identify and phagocytose ("eat up" and destroy) cancer cells.
Immunotherapy combination may benefit patients with non-small cell lung cancer resistant to single immunotherapy

A combination of two drugs that open the floodgates to an immune system attack on cancer curtailed tumor growth in some patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that was resistant to a single immunotherapy agent, results from a recent clinical trial show. The addition of radiation therapy to the two-drug regimen did not improve outcomes, however, researchers at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and other centers report in a new study.
