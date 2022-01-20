All 16 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2021

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Cobra Kai, Stay Close, and The Witcher. If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Wednesday, Jan. 12 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which recently returned for a fourth season. It's been No. 1 since it came out on Dec. 31. No. 2 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. Henry Cavill's fantasy smash The Witcher is holding on at No. 3. Hype House, a docuseries about an infamous group of social media-famous teens, is at No. 4. And Season 2 of Emily in Paris, the romantic comedy everyone complains about but can't stop watching, rounds out the top 5. The only new thing on the list today is the Belgian crime drama Undercover, which just returned for its third season, at No. 9.

