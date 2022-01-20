ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Launches Local News Channels From NBC Owned TV Stations

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK—NBCU’s streaming service Peacock has dramatically expanded its local news coverage with the launch of new 24/7 local news channels from NBC owned television stations in several major markets. With the launch on January 20, Peacock users have free access to the coverage from NBC 5...

