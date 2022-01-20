ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscan chickpea and pastina soup

By Courtesy of Stefano Faita
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat a large pot over medium heat. Heat the olive oil and add the onion. Cook for 1 minute; then add the carrot...

Simply Recipes

Wonton Soup

Throughout my childhood, my grandmother, aunts, and uncles would come over to our house on holidays or the occasional weekend. We'd sit around and wrap dumplings and wontons, cooking them in batches and taking turns eating. Wontons are small dumplings wrapped in thin wheat flour wrappers. They are usually boiled...
The Independent

Recipe: Stop throwing out your pasta water

GEMELLI WITH TOMATOES, SALAMI AND FONTINATalk to the best cooks in Italy and they’ll tell you the secret to great pasta is an ingredient many American cooks throw out — the starchy pasta cooking water. They always reserve a cup or two to stir into the skillet with al dente noodles to help the other ingredients adhere while thickening the sauce. It’s a technique we had in mind as we developed our recipes for single-pot pasta — both to enrich the sauce and to ease cleanup. The starch released by the pasta gives the sauce body, and the pasta...
Columbus Telegram

Your top chickpea questions, answered

You’ve seen them at the supermarket and featured on cooking shows and in magazine recipe spreads but still wonder: What are chickpeas, anyway? Are they the same as garbanzo beans? Are they peas? Or are they beans? And why are they seemingly everywhere these days?. We’ve got the answers...
Washington Post

Polenta with chickpeas and tomatoes is pantry-friendly comfort food

During the winter months, when sunshine is scarce, cozy suppers are what I crave. For me that means soups and stews, pastas and comforting bowls of grains. Lately I’ve been turning to creamy polenta topped with chickpeas and tomatoes to satisfy my cravings. If it’s especially chilly where you...
ahealthylifeforme.com

Hearty Chickpea Bison & Spinach Stew

Hearty Chickpea Bison & Spinach Stew. This stew is hearty, satisfying and nutritious. It is simple to prepare and will satisfy your crowd. Made with mashed and whole chickpeas, lean healthy grass fed bison and nutritious chicken broth and spinach. WHY DO YOU WANT TO MAKE MY HEARTY CHICKPEA BISON...
elissagoodman.com

Curried Lentil & Chickpea Stew

My love for curry started with the flavor, I love complex spices and began to explore cooking with it more and more often – it was a pleasant surprise to learn that curry is not only a culinary delight, but also full of disease fighting antioxidants and minerals. The...
The Independent

The meat and seafood alternatives you’ve probably never heard of

If you’re giving Veganuary a go, you might have stumbled across the same issue I have: there’s just some things that can’t be replaced. For me, that’s the tender texture and mild sweetness of seafood. Now, I’m not saying I’ve found the answer, but I’ve come pretty close. Heart of palm, as you can probably infer, is the cylindrical vegetable harvest from the inner core of certain palm trees, mainly found in central and South America and parts of Asia. While tofu and jackfruit get all the attention as the best meat replacement, hearts of palm are particularly adept at...
Just a Taste

Kale Caesar Salad with Crispy Chickpeas

A classic salad gets a flavor upgrade with a quick and healthy recipe for Kale Caesar Salad with Crispy Chickpeas. It’s hard to improve a food as iconic as the Caesar salad, but may I offer a slightly leafier (and crunchier) update? Kale Caesar Salad with Crispy Chickpeas is a flavor and texture powerhouse.
cityline.tv

Healthy Tofu and Chickpea Curry

Eating healthier doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour. This Better for You Butter Tofu is an easy flavorful recipe to get the new year started off right!. I love Indian food and butter chicken is one of my faves. I developed this recipe when seeking a healthier plant-based version that did not disappoint. This recipe is simple and delicious, my type of meal. I recommend cooking this in a slow cooker but if not you can make it on the stove. This lightened-up version uses coconut milk instead of whipping cream which gives it a nice velvety texture and amped taste. When we’re told that we can’t have something, we tend to crave more of it! As a self-professed food addict, I’ve had to find a way to satisfy my cravings in healthier, easy ways without sacrificing flavour. Having some healthy food swaps is key to keeping you happy without feeling like you’re depriving yourself.
My Baking Addiction

Lasagna Soup

Lasagna soup is loaded with all the familiar flavors of lasagna in soup form. It’s hearty, delicious, and sure to become a new favorite. As soon as Christmas is over, I pretty much go from baking up all the sweets to full-on soup mode. Give me a bowl of...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

A Taste of Tuscan Sunshine in the City

For eight nights only (17th–26th February 2022), COMO Castello Del Nero – the historic estate hidden amongst the rolling Tuscan hills – will bring a taste of Italy to COMO Metropolitan London on Park Lane. In collaboration with the award-winning team at COMO’s first Italian retreat, Executive Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro has created an exclusive menu highlighting signature dishes from the estate’s restaurant, La Taverna.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Soup Nutrition

Chosen wisely, soup is a great way to sneak in some vegetables, whole grains, and even an ounce or two of protein. Homemade soup is generally your best nutritional option, but the reality is that store-bought soups are a mainstay for many of us — they’re quick, convenient and easy to prepare. The downside of store-bought soups? Sodium, and lots of it. Excess sodium contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Luckily, there’s a decent assortment of store-bought soups that are reasonable (and even low) in sodium and that are tasty, too! Choose soups with less than 480 milligrams (mg) of sodium, less than 5 mg of saturated fat, and at least 3 grams (g) of fiber per serving. If possible, look for at least 7 g of protein per serving, too. As for higher-sodium soups? Enjoy them in moderation and limit your portion (go for a cup rather than a bowl).
cityline.tv

A simple chicken taco salad in a tortilla bowl

Whether it’s a busy weeknight or a tight schedule you are trying to work around, this quick taco salad is sure to spice up your meals with minimal effort!. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Brush tortilla shells lightly with oil. Nestle each tortilla shell between 2 oven-proof bowls....
eatwell101.com

Vegetable Soup

This vegetable soup recipe is hearty, healing, and super comforting – just the perfect thing for cold nights, or any time you want to warm up your kitchen. This homemade vegetable soup uses the ingredients you have in your pantry – vegetable broth, tomatoes, corn, zucchini, celery, potatoes, and dried herbs. Not only is this vegetable soup nourishing but it’s so easy to make and delicious. It just takes some chopping up the veggies and a bit of simmering until you’ve got a vegetable soup everyone will love. Enjoy!
Columbus Telegram

7 delicious chickpea-based foods that aren’t hummus

Move over, hummus. The Middle Eastern dip might be one of the better-known ways to eat chickpeas, but as the popularity of the nutritious legume increases, so do the number of products made from chickpeas. These seven products prove that you can eat chickpeas at every meal (and in between,...
Quad Cities Onlines

Cucumber Salad with Chickpeas, Peppadew Peppers and Red onions

Julie Gordon is a recipe developer, housewares expert, kitchen stylist and the lifestyle blogger of Inspiring Kitchen, who loves cooking with chickpeas. Her cucumber and chickpea salad recipe is simple, flexible and full of flavor. “This is a really easy recipe that has lots of room to make it your...
