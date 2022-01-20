ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with 'NYC's smallest apartment' shows what it looks like in 100-square-foot space

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
New York City is notorious for its high rent prices and absurdly small living spaces.

It's hard to find an apartment that is a decent size without having to turn over your entire paycheck for the month.

On TikTok, a man shared that he lives in one of the smallest apartments in the concrete jungle with a rent of $950 for a 100-square-foot room.

The shocking apartment—if you could even call it that—is owned by Ron Ervin, a 31-year-old comedian and actor.

He first shared a video of his place in a stitch to a viral room tour from Axel Webber, who claimed he had the smallest apartment in the city.

"This guy has a queen-size mattress in his apartment. If I brought a queen-sized mattress into my New York apartment, it would crush me to death," he says in the clip.

He then gave a 360 view of his place, which shocked many people on the social media platform.

So how much fits in his small one-bedroom apartment? Just about as much as you'd think. Inside the space, you can find a twin bed, a $10 hot plate, a drawer set that doubles as his desk, a George Foreman grill and a rolling clothing rail.

His kitchen area consists of a mini-fridge, a few other kitchen appliances, a sink and a wall cabinet.

We're impressed with Ervin's use of space to the point where everything has a clear purpose and is a versatile pick.

As for his bathroom, Ervin shared in another follow up video the small shower space. He also revealed that the bathroom is supposed to be shared with one other resident in the apartment building but that it has been empty for the most part since Ervin has lived there.

"It's pretty much just mine," Ervin says in the video.

So, what are your thoughts? And if given the choice, would you live here?

