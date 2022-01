ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Orleans. The call at 5 Kingsbury Lane came in about 8 AM. A working fire declaration brought several towns to the scene and to cover the Orleans fire station. The fire appeared to be in the basement of the residence. No injuries were reported. Crews had the fire under control by 8:30 AM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORLEANS, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO